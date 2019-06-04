WIAA Baseball Sectional Results

DIVISION 1
Sectional #1
Sectional Semfinal
#4 Wisconsin Rapids 6, #1 Stevens Point 4
#2 Eau Claire North 5, #6 Marshfield 5 F/11
Sectional Final
#2 Eau Claire North vs. #4 Wisconsin Rapids (Game Suspended: Rain, will resume Wednesday at noon)
Sectional #2
Sectional Semfinal
#1 Kimberly 9, #4 De Pere 8
#2 Green Bay Preble 8, #6 Hortonville 7 F/8
Sectional Final
#2 Green Bay Preble 5, #1 Kimberly 0
Sectional #3
Sectional Semfinal
#9 Verona 4, #5 Madison Memorial 1
#2 Sun Prairie 7, #3 Madison West 0
Sectional Final
#2 Sun Prairie 10, #9 Verona 0 F/6
Sectional #4
Sectional Semfinal
#8 Fond du Lac 4, #4 West Bend West 3
#10 Sheboygan North 4, #3 West Bend East 3
Sectional Final
#8 Fond du Lac 7, #10 Sheboygan North 3
Sectional #5
Sectional Semfinal
#4 Milton 4, #9 Janesville 3
#3 Hamilton 6, #2 Oconomowoc 1
Sectional Final
#3 Hamilton 6, #4 Milton 3
Sectional #6
Sectional Semfinal
#1 Menomonee Falls 4, #5 Germantown 0
#3 Brookfield East 4, #2 Wauwatosa East 3
Sectional Final
#3 Brookfield East 3, #1 Menomonee Falls 2
Sectional #7
Sectional Semfinal
#1 Oak Creek 14, #5 Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 2 F/5
#3 West Allis Central 7, #2 Franklin 2
Sectional Final
#1 Oak Creek 16, #3 West Allis Central 6 F/6
Sectional #8
Sectional Semfinal
#1 Burlington 6, #4 Muskego 0
#3 Kenosha Tremper 4, #7 Waterford 0
Sectional Final
#1 Burlington 2, #3 Kenosha Tremper 0
DIVISION 2
Sectional #1
Sectional Semfinal
#2 Antigo 12, #1 Northwestern 7
#2 Tomah 3, #2 New Richmond 0
Sectional Final
#2 Antigo 7, #2 Tomah 0
Sectional #2
Sectional Semfinal
#1 Seymour 5, #1 Menasha 2
#1 West De Pere 11, #1 Waupun 0 F/6
Sectional Final
#1 West De Pere 13, #1 Seymour 3 F/6
Sectional #3
Sectional Semfinal
#1 Edgewood 4, #4 Wisconsin Dells 0 F/10
#2 McFarland 7, #5 Elkhorn 4
Sectional Final
#2 McFarland 3, #1 Edgewood 2 F/9
Sectional #4
Sectional Semfinal
#1 Whitefish Bay 2, #1 Grafton 1
#1 Union Grove 7, #1 Greendale 1
Sectional Final
#1 Union Grove 9, #1 Whitefish Bay 2
DIVISION 3
Sectional #1
Sectional Semfinal
#2 Cumberland 6, #2 Bloomer 2
#1 Boyceville 2, #4 Neillsville 0
Sectional Final
#1 Boyceville 13, #2 Cumberland 2 F/5
Sectional #2
Sectional Semfinal
#2 Stratford 3, #1 Iola-Scandinavia 2
#1 Saint Mary Catholic 9, #1 Peshtigo 2
Sectional Final
#2 Stratford 4, #1 Saint Mary Catholic 3
Sectional #3
Sectional Semfinal
#1 Prairie du Chien 2, #1 Viroqua 1 F/8
#1 Markesan 6, #5 Lakeside Lutheran 1
Sectional Final
#1 Markesan 3, #1 Prairie du Chien 1
Sectional #4
Sectional Semfinal
#2 Sturgeon Bay 1, #3 Winnebago Lutheran 0
#2 Ozaukee 4, #3 Brookfield Academy 3
Sectional Final
#2 Ozaukee 13, #2 Sturgeon Bay 2 F/5
DIVISION 4
Sectional #1
Sectional Semfinal
#1 Webster 13, #1 Butternut/Mercer 1 F/6
#5 Thorp 7, #1 Spring Valley 6
Sectional Final
#1 Webster 14, #5 Thorp 0
Sectional #2
Sectional Semfinal
#1 Athens 6, #1 Greenwood 4
#3 Gibraltar/Washington Island 9, #4 Niagara 2
Sectional Final
#1 Athens 5, #3 Gibraltar/Washington Island 3
Sectional #3
Sectional Semfinal
#3 Bangor vs. #1 Hillsboro - Wednesday, June 5 at 11:15 AM
#1 De Soto vs. #1 Belmont - Wednesday, June 5 at 1:30 PM
Sectional Final
Winners play on Wednesday, June 5 at 3:45 PM
Sectional #4
Sectional Semfinal
#1 Living Word Lutheran 13, #2 Almond-Bancroft 0 F/5
#1 Mineral Point 6, #2 Deerfield 1
Sectional Final
#1 Mineral Point 2, #1 Living Word Lutheran 1
2019 State Baseball Tournament
Tuesday-Thursday, June-11-13, 2019
Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, Grand Chute, Wis.
Tuesday, June 11
Division 1 Quarterfinals - 8 a.m.
Game 1 - Green Bay Preble vs. Burlington
Game 2 - Sun Prairie vs. Oak Creek
Division 1 Quarterfinals - 1 p.m.
Game 3 - TBD vs. #3 Hamilton
Game 4 - Fond du Lac vs. Brookfield East
Division 1 Semifinals - 6 p.m.
Game 5 - Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
Game 6 - Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4
Wednesday, June 12
Division 4 Semifinals – 8 a.m.
Game 1 - Webster vs. Athens
Game 2 - TBA vs. Mineral Point
Division 3 Semifinals – 1 p.m.
Game 1 - Boyceville vs. Stratford
Game 2 - Markesan vs. TBA
Division 2 Semifinals – 6 p.m.
Game 1 - Antigo vs. West De Pere
Game 2 - McFarland vs. Union Grove
* Second game of sessions scheduled approx. 30 minutes after conclusion of Game 1
Thursday, June 13
Division 4 Final: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 9 a.m.
Division 3 Final: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – Noon
Division 2 Final: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 3 p.m.
Division 1 Final: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 6 p.m.