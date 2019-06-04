WIAA Baseball Sectional Results

DIVISION 1

#4 Wisconsin Rapids 6, #1 Stevens Point 4#2 Eau Claire North 5, #6 Marshfield 5 F/11

Sectional Final

#2 Eau Claire North vs. #4 Wisconsin Rapids (Game Suspended: Rain, will resume Wednesday at noon)

Sectional #2

Sectional Semfinal

#1 Kimberly 9, #4 De Pere 8

#2 Green Bay Preble 8, #6 Hortonville 7 F/8

Sectional Final

#2 Green Bay Preble 5, #1 Kimberly 0

Sectional #3

Sectional Semfinal

#9 Verona 4, #5 Madison Memorial 1

#2 Sun Prairie 7, #3 Madison West 0

Sectional Final

#2 Sun Prairie 10, #9 Verona 0 F/6

Sectional #4

Sectional Semfinal

#8 Fond du Lac 4, #4 West Bend West 3

#10 Sheboygan North 4, #3 West Bend East 3

Sectional Final

#8 Fond du Lac 7, #10 Sheboygan North 3

Sectional #5

Sectional Semfinal

#4 Milton 4, #9 Janesville 3

#3 Hamilton 6, #2 Oconomowoc 1

Sectional Final

#3 Hamilton 6, #4 Milton 3

Sectional #6

Sectional Semfinal

#1 Menomonee Falls 4, #5 Germantown 0

#3 Brookfield East 4, #2 Wauwatosa East 3

Sectional Final

#3 Brookfield East 3, #1 Menomonee Falls 2

Sectional #7

Sectional Semfinal

#1 Oak Creek 14, #5 Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 2 F/5

#3 West Allis Central 7, #2 Franklin 2

Sectional Final

#1 Oak Creek 16, #3 West Allis Central 6 F/6

Sectional #8

Sectional Semfinal

#1 Burlington 6, #4 Muskego 0

#3 Kenosha Tremper 4, #7 Waterford 0

Sectional Final

#1 Burlington 2, #3 Kenosha Tremper 0

DIVISION 2

#2 Antigo 12, #1 Northwestern 7#2 Tomah 3, #2 New Richmond 0

Sectional Final

#2 Antigo 7, #2 Tomah 0

Sectional #2

Sectional Semfinal

#1 Seymour 5, #1 Menasha 2

#1 West De Pere 11, #1 Waupun 0 F/6

Sectional Final

#1 West De Pere 13, #1 Seymour 3 F/6

Sectional #3

Sectional Semfinal

#1 Edgewood 4, #4 Wisconsin Dells 0 F/10

#2 McFarland 7, #5 Elkhorn 4

Sectional Final

#2 McFarland 3, #1 Edgewood 2 F/9

Sectional #4

Sectional Semfinal

#1 Whitefish Bay 2, #1 Grafton 1

#1 Union Grove 7, #1 Greendale 1

Sectional Final

#1 Union Grove 9, #1 Whitefish Bay 2

DIVISION 3

#2 Cumberland 6, #2 Bloomer 2#1 Boyceville 2, #4 Neillsville 0

Sectional Final

#1 Boyceville 13, #2 Cumberland 2 F/5

Sectional #2

Sectional Semfinal

#2 Stratford 3, #1 Iola-Scandinavia 2

#1 Saint Mary Catholic 9, #1 Peshtigo 2

Sectional Final

#2 Stratford 4, #1 Saint Mary Catholic 3

Sectional #3

Sectional Semfinal

#1 Prairie du Chien 2, #1 Viroqua 1 F/8

#1 Markesan 6, #5 Lakeside Lutheran 1

Sectional Final

#1 Markesan 3, #1 Prairie du Chien 1

Sectional #4

Sectional Semfinal

#2 Sturgeon Bay 1, #3 Winnebago Lutheran 0

#2 Ozaukee 4, #3 Brookfield Academy 3

Sectional Final

#2 Ozaukee 13, #2 Sturgeon Bay 2 F/5

DIVISION 4

#1 Webster 13, #1 Butternut/Mercer 1 F/6#5 Thorp 7, #1 Spring Valley 6

Sectional Final

#1 Webster 14, #5 Thorp 0

Sectional #2

Sectional Semfinal

#1 Athens 6, #1 Greenwood 4

#3 Gibraltar/Washington Island 9, #4 Niagara 2

Sectional Final

#1 Athens 5, #3 Gibraltar/Washington Island 3

Sectional #3

Sectional Semfinal

#3 Bangor vs. #1 Hillsboro - Wednesday, June 5 at 11:15 AM

#1 De Soto vs. #1 Belmont - Wednesday, June 5 at 1:30 PM

Sectional Final

Winners play on Wednesday, June 5 at 3:45 PM

Sectional #4

Sectional Semfinal

#1 Living Word Lutheran 13, #2 Almond-Bancroft 0 F/5

#1 Mineral Point 6, #2 Deerfield 1

Sectional Final

#1 Mineral Point 2, #1 Living Word Lutheran 1

2019 State Baseball Tournament

Tuesday-Thursday, June-11-13, 2019Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, Grand Chute, Wis.

Tuesday, June 11

Division 1 Quarterfinals - 8 a.m.

Game 1 - Green Bay Preble vs. Burlington

Game 2 - Sun Prairie vs. Oak Creek

Division 1 Quarterfinals - 1 p.m.

Game 3 - TBD vs. #3 Hamilton

Game 4 - Fond du Lac vs. Brookfield East

Division 1 Semifinals - 6 p.m.

Game 5 - Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 6 - Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4

Wednesday, June 12

Division 4 Semifinals – 8 a.m.

Game 1 - Webster vs. Athens

Game 2 - TBA vs. Mineral Point

Division 3 Semifinals – 1 p.m.

Game 1 - Boyceville vs. Stratford

Game 2 - Markesan vs. TBA

Division 2 Semifinals – 6 p.m.

Game 1 - Antigo vs. West De Pere

Game 2 - McFarland vs. Union Grove

* Second game of sessions scheduled approx. 30 minutes after conclusion of Game 1

Thursday, June 13

Division 4 Final: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 9 a.m.

Division 3 Final: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – Noon

Division 2 Final: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 3 p.m.

Division 1 Final: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 6 p.m.

