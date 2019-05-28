WIAA Baseball Regional Scoreboard

DIVISION 1 - Regionals
#5 Appleton West 9, #12 Green Bay Southwest 5
#6 Hortonville 4, #11 Green Bay East/West 0
#8 Fond du Lac 1, #9 Cedarburg 0
#11 Oshkosh West 5, #6 Hartford Union 3
DIVISION 2 - Regional Semifinals
#1 Seymour 5, #4 Marinette 1
#2 Ashwaubenon 2, #3 Notre Dame 0
#3 Waupaca 3, #2 Winneconne 0
#1 West De Pere 5, #4 Freedom 1
#3 Denmark 6, #2 Wrightstown 1
#1 Waupun 10, #4 Plymouth 4
#2 Ripon 11, #6 Campbellsport 1
DIVISION 3 - Regional Semifinals
#1 Iola-Scandinavia 10, #4 Manawa 0
#6 Omro 4, #2 Amherst 3
#1 Peshtigo 4, #5 Northland Pines 1
#3 Bonduel 13, #2 Coleman 1
#1 Saint Mary Catholic 7, #5 Brillion 3
#3 Chilton 7, #2 New Holstein 1
#1 Valders 11, #5 Kewaunee 1
#2 Sturgeon Bay 3, #3 Mishicot 2
#2 Winnebago Lutheran 2, #6 Lomira 0
DIVISION 4 - Regional Semifinals
#4 Niagara 6, #1 Wausaukee 0
#1 Crivitz 5, #5 Sevastopol 2
#1 Green Lake/Princeton 2, #5 Manitowoc Lutheran 1
#2 Almond-Bancroft 3, #3 Wild Rose 2
#1 Living Word Lutheran 1, #4 Fall River 0
#2 Oakfield 17, #6 Rio 0