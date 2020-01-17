WBAY to preview Packers-49ers on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

WBAY will air a 1-hour Green Bay Packers playoff special, ‘Cover 2: Road to Miami” on Friday from 6:30-7 p.m.

WBAY Sports will preview the Packers NFC Championship matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

The show will be hosted by WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth and will have a plethora of guests including NFL Nation’s Nick Wagoner, who covers the 49ers for ESPN. Wagoner will be on the show to give his scouting report from California.

The popular Packers panel, ‘On the Clock’ featuring ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin Jason Wilde and WTAQ.com’s Mark Daniels will debate everything leading up to Sunday’s matchup.

The show will also feature stories from WBAY sports reporters Dave Schroeder, who is in Santa Clara and Baillie Burmaster.