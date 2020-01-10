WBAY to air 1-hour Packers special Friday night

WBAY will air a 1-hour Green Bay Packers playoff special, ‘Cover 2: Road to Miami” on Friday from 7-8 p.m. WBAY Sports will preview the Packers NFC Divisional round against the Seattle Seahawks.

The show will be hosted by WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth and will have a plethora of guests. NFL Nation’s Brady Henderson, who covers the Seahawks for ESPN will be on the show to give his scouting report from Seattle.

The popular Packers panel, ‘On the Clock’ featuring ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin Jason Wilde and WTAQ.com’s Mark Daniels will debate everything leading up to Sunday’s matchup.

The show will also feature stories from WBAY sports reporters Dave Schroeder and Baillie Burmaster.

