WATCH: What happened to the Packers against the Chargers

The Green Bay Packers are 7-2 but after an awful outing against the Los Angeles Chargers there is a lot to discuss.

WBAY's Green Bay Packers program, 'On the Clock' features ESPN's Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin's Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio's Mark Daniels.

WBAY-TV’s Green Bay Packers program, ‘Cover 2' featuring the 'On the Clock' panel debated that and more.

The topics/ad libs discussed were:

- What Happened On Sunday

- Offensive Line

- Packers Defense Gives Up Explosive Plays

- Ad Libs

Cover 2 airs every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m. during the NFL season on WBAY-TV. The show features stories from reporters Dave Schroeder and Baillie Burmaster, a Packers player guest plus 'On the Clock,' a panel segment with three Packers beat reporters.

