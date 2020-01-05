WATCH: 'On the Clock' instant reaction to Packers-Seahawks matchup

The Green Bay Packers will host the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional playoffs at Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 12 at 5:40 PM CT.

The fifth-seed Seahawks defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on the road Sunday, 17-9. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a head injury in the first quarter and did not return.

This will be the fourth time in Packers franchise history the team has played the Seahawks in the postseason. Green Bay is 2-1 all-time against the Seattle in the playoffs.

Though the last appearance Packers fans would hope not to remember. In the 2014 NFC Championship in Seattle, the Packers blew a 12-point lead with five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Seattle won in overtime 28-22. The Seahawks are 0-2 against the Packers at Lambeau Field in the postseason.

On the Clock featuring Packers panel of beat writers: ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels discussed the Packers-Seahawks NFC Divisional matchup.





- Packers/Seahawks Matchup

-Who matters more in the playoffs: Aaron Jones or Aaron Rodgers

-Playoff experience vs. inexperience: LaFleur vs. Carroll

-What I Heard: Storylines from the week

-Za’Darius Smith’s All-Pro Snub

- The Health of Corey Linsley, Bryan Bulaga

- Most Surprising Game this Weekend

- Where does Tom Brady play next year?



WBAY will broadcast a one-hour Packers special program, ‘Cover 2: Road to Miami’ on Friday, Jan. 10 from 7-8 PM.

