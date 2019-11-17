WATCH: 'On the Clock' Packers Bye Week Review

The Packers were on the bye week but ‘On the Clock’ wasn’t. At 8-2, Green Bay is one of the best teams in the NFC after 11 weeks.

WBAY's Green Bay Packers program, 'On the Clock' this week features Sports Illustrated's Bill Huber, ESPN Wisconsin's Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio's Mark Daniels.

WBAY-TV’s Green Bay Packers program, ‘Cover 2' featuring the 'On the Clock' panel debated that and more. This week’s panel features Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber, ESPN Wisconsin's Jason Wilde and WTAQ.com's Mark Daniels.

The topics/ad libs discussed were:

- Packers Bye Week / Biggest Fix

- Packers/49ers Preview

- Upcoming Contract Extensions?

- 8-2 / Credit to Mark Murphy?

- Plus Ad Libs

Cover 2 airs every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m. during the NFL season on WBAY-TV. The show features stories from reporters Dave Schroeder and Baillie Burmaster, a Packers player guest plus 'On the Clock,' a panel segment with three Packers beat reporters.

