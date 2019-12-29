WATCH: Is Aaron Rodgers' play a cause for concern?

The Green Bay Packers earn a first-round bye after Mason Crosby’s 33-yard field goal goes through the uprights inside Ford Field for the 23-20 win on Sunday.

The 'On the Clock' panel features (left to right) ESPN Wisconsin's Jason Wilde, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, WTAQ.com's Mark Daniels and WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth.

The Packers led for exactly 0:00 seconds on Sunday against the Detroit Lions for the second game this season. Green Bay has won five straight games and finishes the 2019 regular season with at 13-3 record, the best since 2011.

On the Clock featuring Packers beat panel of ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels discussed the Packers-Lions game.

Topics/Ad Libs:

- Concern about Aaron Rodgers

- Packers Keys to Success

- What Could Hold the Packers Back

- Lucas Patrick Extension

- Aaron Jones Touchdown

- Jimmy Graham in the Postseason

- Matt LaFleur’s Most Impressive Achievement

Cover 2 airs every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m. during the NFL season on WBAY-TV. The show features stories from reporters Dave Schroeder and Baillie Burmaster, a Packers player guest plus 'On the Clock,' a panel segment with three Packers beat reporters

