Vikings' Cook "not expected" to play on Monday Night Football

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to be without Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook for Monday night’s NFC North matchup against the Green Bay Packers, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

Cook injured his shoulder in the third quarter last Sunday in a 39-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin is also reporting the Vikings could shut down Cook for the remainder of the regular season to save him for the playoffs.

Cook leads the Vikings in rushing this season with 1,135 yards. He had been dealing with a shoulder injury since Week 11.

Cook and his backup, rookie Alexander Mattison did not practice on Thursday. He has been dealing with an ankle injury.

“I’m going through my normal routine of getting ready for Monday night and we are going to see how it goes. I’ve been in the training room every day,” Cook said Thursday. “(I’ve) been trying to get my shoulder right so I can be available when my team needs me.”

The Packers play the Vikings on Monday night football at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.