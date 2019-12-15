VIDEO: Packers clinch playoff berth after another ugly win

The Green Bay Packers are playoff bound for the first time since 2016 but it was another week where they won “ugly.” The Packers held off the Chicago 21-13 stopping the Bears near the goal line as time expired.

The topics/ad libs discussed were:

- Packers: Playoff Bound

- Ugly Wins for the Packers

- Vikings/Packers Preview

-What I Heard: Best Reaction Following the Game

- Last Play vs. Bears

- Jake Kumerow

- Unexpected Playoff Contribution

Cover 2 airs every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m. during the NFL season on WBAY-TV. The show features stories from reporters Dave Schroeder and Baillie Burmaster, a Packers player guest plus 'On the Clock,' a panel segment with three Packers beat reporters.

