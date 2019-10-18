Update on the Packers receivers; LaFleur again allows sack celebrations

The Green Bay Packers will not have their star receiver Davante Adams for the third straight game.

Adams was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders due to a turf toe injury.

For the second straight day the team practiced with six healthy receivers and only four of them are on the active roster.

Receiver Geronimo Allison is still in the concussion protocol and is doubtful to play.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling who was injured during Monday night’s win against the Detroit Lions, is questionable to play while he deal with an ankle/knee injury.

“All the tests checked out,” Valdes-Scantling said on Friday. “It's just something I have to deal with. I mean I have two days to kind of figure it out. I've gotten better every single day. Obviously you know going down in never easy. You want to get back out there as soon as possible.”

That leaves second-year WR Allen Lazard, undrafted rookie Darrius Shepherd, second-year WR Jake Kumerow and newly signed veteran WR Ryan Grant as the healthy options going into Sunday.

Grant was signed on Wednesday after previously being released by the Raiders three weeks ago.

Reserve tight end Robert Tonyan is doubtful to play due to a hip injury. Defensive lineman Kenny Clark is questionable to play. He has a calf/back injury.

LAFLEUR CLARIFIES SACK CELEBRATION CONTROVERSY

On Thursday, Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith said head coach Matt LaFleur outlawed sack celebrations on third down.

On Friday, LaFleur clarified what he meant.

“What I told him was they better be done in a timely manner so I don’t want to see these guys celebrating when I see the punt team is already out on the field if it’s a third down and we have to burn a timeout or we get flagged for too many men on the field,” LaFleur said Friday.

So the celebrations are back with one caveat, that they don’t take too much time doing them.

“All the fans out there we are back on with celebrations. Coach actually went over this morning in the team meeting,” Za’Darius Smith said.

The Smiths wouldn’t say what their celebration this week would be but only gave the hint that it would be Halloween-inspired. If they get a sack against the Raiders.

“I want our guys to celebrate and have fun when they celebrate together as a team,” LaFleur said.

The Smiths have a combined 13 sacks this season which is more than 10 NFL teams.

The Packers will play the Raiders at Lambeau Field on Sunday at noon. The game will be televised on CBS.

