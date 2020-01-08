UW's streak over Illini snapped

Illinois (11-5,3-2) rallied late in Madison to snap a 15-game losing streak to Wisconsin Wednesday night. The Badgers (9-6, 2-2) held a 65-63 lead with 3 minutes to go on a Nate Reuvers basket. But the Illni scored 8 of the next 10 points, then survived a Kobe King 3, and a D'Mitrik Trice attempt in the finals seconds to win 71-70.

King led the Badgers with 21 points, while Micah Potter scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half. The Badgers led at halftime 34-28. The game featured 13 lead changes and 6 ties.

Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois with 18 points. The Badgers had won 15 straight over Illinois, marking the longest all-time win streak of any team against the Illini. UW's 15 straight wins over Illinois was also the team's longest-ever win streak against a Big Ten opponent.