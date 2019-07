After Sunday's walk-off base hit, Timber Rattlers shortstop Brice Turang was promoted to the Advanced A affiliate, the Carolina Mudcats.

Brewers GM David Stearns visited the Fox Cities Stadium last week and took notice of Turang's talent.

"I think he's taken every challenge in stride so far and it really bodes well for his future," Stearns said.

The 2018 first rounder was a starter for the Western Division in the Midwest League All-Star game.