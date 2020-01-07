Tuesday's prep results

GREEN BAY (AP)- BOYS BASKETBALL
Almond-Bancroft 72, Pacelli 65
Appleton North 59, Appleton West 42
Aquinas 47, Westby 40
Arrowhead 68, Waukesha North 54
Baldwin-Woodville 63, Durand 54
Bay Port 71, De Pere 48
Brookfield Central 86, Wauwatosa West 59
Brookfield East 78, Marquette University 60
Bruce 56, New Auburn 47
Catholic Central 51, Racine Lutheran 43
Columbus Catholic 75, Gilman 46
Cuba City 85, Boscobel 53
Darlington 71, Fennimore 57
De Soto 47, La Farge 37
DeForest 68, Lodi 50
Dodgeland 58, Oakfield 48
East Troy 85, McFarland 73
Edgerton 51, Evansville 48
Franklin 65, Racine Horlick 61
Hamilton 91, West Allis Nathan Hale 53
Homestead 67, Port Washington 49
Hortonville 84, Oshkosh North 76
Hustisford 72, Valley Christian 37
Jefferson 60, Big Foot 50
Kenosha Indian Trail 54, Oak Creek 52
Kenosha Tremper 64, Kenosha Bradford 63
Kettle Moraine 60, Waukesha West 54
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 95, University School of Milwaukee 69
Kewaunee 70, Oconto 48
Kimberly 65, Appleton East 46
Lake Mills 59, Sauk Prairie 49
Lincoln 67, Augusta 62
Madison East 81, Janesville Craig 71
Madison Memorial 71, Verona Area 35
Madison West 80, Beloit Memorial 61
Markesan 78, Princeton/Green Lake 47
McDonell Central 64, Osseo-Fairchild 59
Medford Area 63, Menomonie 60
Menominee Indian 73, Weyauwega-Fremont 60
Merrill 92, Mosinee 82
Middleton 65, Janesville Parker 61
Milwaukee Hamilton 93, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 54
Milwaukee School of Languages 85, Gillett 26
Mineral Point 75, Southwestern 22
Monroe 74, Lakeside Lutheran 64
Mukwonago 53, Waukesha South 51
Neenah 92, Kaukauna 61
New London 73, Green Bay East 64
Niagara 51, Lena 39
Notre Dame 67, Pulaski 42
Onalaska 75, Eau Claire Memorial 31
Oshkosh West 61, Fond du Lac 44
Palmyra-Eagle 64, Williams Bay 58
Pardeeville 65, Rio 58
Pewaukee 85, New Berlin Eisenhower 78, 2OT
Port Edwards 78, Tri-County 23
Racine St. Catherine's 60, Westosha Central 34
Regis 69, Fall Creek 62
Seneca 49, North Crawford 23
Sevastopol 87, Algoma 59
Seymour 91, Xavier 82
Sheboygan Christian 48, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 45
Sheboygan South 69, Green Bay Southwest 68
Shell Lake 73, Frederic 53
Shorewood 97, South Milwaukee 75
Somerset 78, Rice Lake 64
Spencer 58, Loyal 43
Spring Valley 42, Clear Lake 40
Stockbridge 61, Central Wisconsin Christian 46
Stratford 78, Owen-Withee 34
Thorp 59, Stanley-Boyd 44
Tomah 75, Portage 44
Wausau East 81, Rhinelander 54
Wauzeka-Steuben 62, Kickapoo 59
Westfield Area 61, Baraboo 46
Whitnall 82, Brown Deer 67
Wild Rose 62, Pittsville 36
Wisconsin Lutheran 67, Greendale 60
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 60, Tigerton 48
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 62, Mountain Top Academy 45
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Adams-Friendship 34, Princeton/Green Lake 31
Arcadia 67, Black River Falls 26
Arrowhead 69, Waukesha North 28
Bangor 58, Royall 47
Bay Port 71, De Pere 48
Beaver Dam 62, DeForest 40
Berlin 66, Ripon 57
Bloomer 57, Cumberland 34
Cambridge 73, Lodi 62
Cashton 55, Necedah 54
Clintonville 61, Marinette 46
Crandon 56, Laona-Wabeno 40
Elk Mound 51, Saint Croix Central 40
Elkhorn Area 56, Wilmot Union 47
Frederic 57, Shell Lake 48
Freedom 69, Luxemburg-Casco 36
Green Bay Preble 63, Sheboygan North 48
Green Bay Southwest 83, Sheboygan South 30
Hamilton 62, West Allis Nathan Hale 23
Heritage Christian 47, Living Word Lutheran 36
Holmen 47, Menomonie 43
Howards Grove 53, Mishicot 51
Hurley 66, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 33
Kenosha Bradford 61, Kenosha Tremper 46
Kenosha Christian Life 57, Salam School 29
Kiel 70, New Holstein 47
La Crosse Central 38, Sparta 27
Ladysmith 55, Spooner 19
Little Chute 59, Fox Valley Lutheran 45
Luther 49, Viroqua 20
Marshall 73, Superior 53
Messmer 80, Hope Christian 8
Milw. Bay View 39, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 28
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 58, Eau Claire North 15
Milwaukee King 42, Milwaukee Vincent 28
Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 62, Milwaukee South 39
Monona Grove 80, Fort Atkinson 46
Monroe 65, Milton 62
Mosinee 72, Nekoosa 45
Mount Horeb 54, Baraboo 31
Mukwonago 60, Waukesha South 26
Muskego 68, Catholic Memorial 47
New London 70, Green Bay West 35
Nicolet 58, Cedarburg 46
Notre Dame 58, Pulaski 49
Oak Creek 47, Kenosha Indian Trail 25
Oconomowoc 61, Sun Prairie 39
Oconto Falls 66, Waupaca 47
Oostburg 63, Random Lake 51
Oregon 32, Watertown 28
Osseo-Fairchild 85, Ellsworth 60
Phillips 71, Chequamegon 37
Pius XI Catholic 67, Milwaukee Lutheran 31
Potosi 50, Belmont 45
Prairie du Chien 62, Waukon, Iowa 39
Racine Case 63, Racine Park 52
Reedsburg Area 76, Portage 30
Rice Lake 65, Somerset 44
River Valley 52, Mauston 24
Roncalli 54, Brillion 46
Saint Thomas More 43, The Prairie School 39
Shullsburg 46, Iowa-Grant 40
Solon Springs 59, Washburn 55
St. Croix Falls 67, Osceola 26
Union Grove 67, Burlington 28
Waukesha West 51, Kettle Moraine 36
Waunakee 68, Sauk Prairie 50
Waupun 59, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 40
Westby 65, West Salem 57
Winneconne 70, Lomira 51
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58, Amherst 37
Wrightstown 77, Denmark 38
BOYS HOCKEY
Arrowhead 9, Brookfield STARS 1
Eau Claire Memorial 3, River Falls 0
Fond du Lac Springs 10, Oshkosh 2
Hudson 2, Menomonie 0
Lakeland 3, Antigo 2
Monroe 5, Monona Grove 2
Onalaska/La Crosse 5, West Salem/Bangor 1
Tomah/Sparta 8, Avalanche 2
University School of Milwaukee 5, Edgewood 1
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 4, East Merrill 2
GIRLS HOCKEY
Metro Lynx 4, Rock County 3, OT
Onalaska 4, Viroqua 2
Superior 7, C-E-C Lumberjacks, Minn. 0