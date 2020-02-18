Tuesday's prep hilites and scores

GREEN BAY (WBAY)- BOYS HOCKEY
Ashwaubenon 6, Fox Cities 0
De Pere 3, Oshkosh 0
Onalaska/La Crosse 7, Avalanche 2
Stevens Point 2, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 1
Beaver Dam 6, Appleton United 5
Madison West 7, DeForest 0
Sauk Prairie 10, LaFollette / East 2
Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 1, Monroe 0
Brookfield STARS 5, Janesville 4
Marquette University 20, Kenosha 0
Waukesha 12, Wauwatosa 2
Team Wrestling Sectionals
Division 1
Sectional A @ River Falls
Hudson 37, D.C. Everest 22
Sectional B @ Green Bay West/Southwest
Kaukauna 50, Bay Port 15
Sectional C @ Middleton
Holmen 49, Waunakee 24
Sectional D @ Hartford Union
Neenah 36, West Bend East 25
Sectional E @ Janesville Craig
Stoughton 55, Janesville Craig 21
Sectional F @ Pewaukee
Arrowhead 56, Whitnall/Greendale 24
Sectional G @ Milwaukee Riverside
Brookfield East 38, Wisconsin Lutheran 30
Sectional H @ Kenosha Bradford
Mukwonago 33, Burlington 21
Division 2
Sectional A at Baldwin-Woodville
Match 1 - Medford 63, Northwestern 16
Match 2 - Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro 44, Baldwin-Woodville 21
Final: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro 35, Medford 28
Sectional B at Wautoma
Match 1 - Denmark 42, Oconto Falls 29
Match 2 - Wrightstown 46, Tomahawk 14
Final: Wrightstown. 43, Denmark 27
Sectional C at Lodi
Match 1 - Lodi 46, Evansville/Albany 27
Match 2 - Prairie du Chien 65, Richland Center 18
Final: Prairie du Chien 40, Lodi 30
Sectional D at North Fond du Lac
Match 1 - Kiel 50, East Troy 24
Match 2 - Port Washington 52, Lomira 21
Final: Port Washington 33, Kiel 32
Division 3
Sectional A at Cumberland
Match 1 - Stratford 64, Phillips 10
Match 2 - St. Croix Falls 66, Boyceville 9
Final: Stratford 43, St. Croix Falls 30
Sectional B at Amherst
Match 1 - Brillion 59, Manama 13
Match 2 - Coleman 62,. Amherst 15
Final: Coleman 39, Brillion 38
Sectional C at Brookwood
Match 1 - Fennimore 69, Royall 12
Match 2 - Aquinas 52, Riverdale 21
Final: Fennimore 51, Aquinas 21
Sectional D at Random Lake
Match 1 - Random Lake 40, Kenosha Christian Life 36
Match 2 - Markesan 46, Horicon 24
Final: Random Lake 45, Markesan 24
BOYS BASKETBALL
Appleton East 58, Appleton North 49
Aquinas 43, Tomah 7
Bay Port 70, Pulaski 39
Bayfield 68, Butternut 45
Belleville 67, Cambridge 59
Brookfield Central 82, Wauwatosa East 73
Brookfield East 67, Germantown 58
Burlington 65, Union Grove 47
Cambria-Friesland 84, Pardeeville 67
Cameron 76, Grantsburg 62
Catholic Central 68, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 61
Darlington 77, Shullsburg 53
De Pere 63, Ashwaubenon 45
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 71, Cornell 27
Edgewood 64, Monroe 51
Elkhorn Area 75, Wilmot Union 61
Frederic 49, Solon Springs 44
Freedom 64, Oconto Falls 57
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 68, Sparta 54
Greenwood 76, Columbus Catholic 56
Hamilton 74, Marquette University 63
Homestead 69, Port Washington 51
Iola-Scandinavia 83, Rosholt 37
Jefferson 70, Big Foot 56
Kaukauna 87, Oshkosh West 83
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 83, Ripon 71
Kewaunee 60, Oconto 57
Kiel 59, New Holstein 55
Lake Mills 75, Columbus 56
Lomira 73, Wautoma 48
Lourdes Academy 88, Central Wisconsin Christian 40
Madison East 75, Sun Prairie 67, OT
Madison Memorial 70, Beloit Memorial 50
Madison West 65, Janesville Parker 63
Marathon 74, Pacelli 66
Markesan 59, Randolph 57
Marshfield 61, Wausau West 56
Mauston 74, Richland Center 57
Merrill 74, Rhinelander 64
Neenah 71, Kimberly 49
New Berlin Eisenhower 78, Racine Horlick 69
Onalaska 60, La Crosse Central 54
Phelps 51, Niagara 28
Pittsville 53, Westfield Area 51
Plymouth 57, Kewaskum 39
Potosi 74, River Ridge, Ill. 56
Prescott 74, Saint Croix Central 48
Racine Case 63, Kenosha Bradford 59
Racine St. Catherine's 99, Saint Thomas More 29
Reedsburg Area 71, Mount Horeb 68
Regis 58, McDonell Central 52
River Ridge 60, De Soto 33
River Valley 70, Mineral Point 59
Sauk Prairie 54, Beaver Dam 51
Seymour 86, Menasha 68
Shawano 76, New London 62
Sheboygan Falls 63, Valders 36
Shoreland Lutheran 78, Messmer 75
Somerset 68, Ellsworth 60
Spring Valley 55, Boyceville 52
Stanley-Boyd 74, Osseo-Fairchild 60
Stevens Point 84, Wausau East 51
Stoughton 54, Oregon 28
The Prairie School 72, Racine Lutheran 67
Three Lakes 80, White Lake 52
Two Rivers 81, Brillion 71
Valley Christian 63, Wayland Academy 43
Watersmeet, Mich. 53, Phelps 44
Waunakee 79, DeForest 71
West Bend East 64, West Bend West 51
Whitefish Bay 72, Hartford Union 42
Whitehall 78, Augusta 64
Wild Rose 54, Nekoosa 31
Wild Rose 66, Almond-Bancroft 52
Williams Bay 67, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 54
Wisconsin Heights 58, Waterloo 51
Wrightstown 60, Fox Valley Lutheran 46
Xavier 71, Green Bay West 58
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Albany 48, Argyle 39
Appleton East 79, Appleton North 39
Badger 64, Westosha Central 44
Barneveld 67, Pecatonica 40
Bloomer 58, Ladysmith 41
Cashton 53, Royall 41
Coleman 54, Lena 23
Crivitz 53, Gillett 41
Dominican 45, Martin Luther 37
Elkhorn Area 50, Burlington 35
Germantown 64, Brookfield East 44
Grantsburg 37, Cameron 30
Green Bay Southwest 59, De Pere 38
Holmen 62, La Crosse Logan 56
Homestead 60, Port Washington 41
Ithaca 50, Belmont 43
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 61, Catholic Central 35
Kohler 56, Reedsville 36
La Crosse Central 50, Onalaska 29
Laconia 48, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 45
Living Word Lutheran 42, Stockbridge 37
Madison Memorial 65, Milwaukee King 64
Medford Area 51, Merrill 36
Messmer 70, Kenosha Christian Life 22
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 38, Milwaukee South 28
Milwaukee DSHA 63, Hamilton 35
Mishicot 64, Cedar Grove-Belgium 25
Muskego 68, Waukesha North 37
NE Wis. Christian Home School 44, Marion 38
Northland Lutheran 25, Edgar 0
Oconomowoc 74, Kettle Moraine 67
Oostburg 65, Manitowoc Lutheran 23
Ozaukee 56, Howards Grove 49
Pewaukee 71, Brown Deer 27
Pius XI Catholic 71, South Milwaukee 40
Potosi 62, Benton 33
Prescott 66, Osceola 49
Racine Lutheran 79, The Prairie School 27
River Falls 64, Ellsworth 46
River Ridge 46, Shullsburg 32
Saint Thomas More 68, Racine St. Catherine's 56
Siren 58, Washburn 34
Slinger 56, Grafton 45
St. Croix Falls 72, Somerset 35
Waterford 66, Wilmot Union 58
Watertown Luther Prep 65, Oakfield 59
Wausaukee 51, Laona-Wabeno 46
Wauwatosa West 53, Menomonee Falls 37
Wauzeka-Steuben 54, Boscobel 51
Westby 46, Luther 44, OT
Wisconsin Lutheran 49, Shorewood 30
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55, Lakeland 50