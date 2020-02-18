Tuesday's prep hilites and scores

Updated: Tue 10:49 PM, Feb 18, 2020

GREEN BAY (WBAY)- BOYS HOCKEY

Ashwaubenon 6, Fox Cities 0

De Pere 3, Oshkosh 0

Onalaska/La Crosse 7, Avalanche 2

Stevens Point 2, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 1

Beaver Dam 6, Appleton United 5

Madison West 7, DeForest 0

Sauk Prairie 10, LaFollette / East 2

Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 1, Monroe 0

Brookfield STARS 5, Janesville 4

Marquette University 20, Kenosha 0

Waukesha 12, Wauwatosa 2

Team Wrestling Sectionals
Division 1
Sectional A @ River Falls
Hudson 37, D.C. Everest 22

Sectional B @ Green Bay West/Southwest
Kaukauna 50, Bay Port 15

Sectional C @ Middleton
Holmen 49, Waunakee 24

Sectional D @ Hartford Union
Neenah 36, West Bend East 25

Sectional E @ Janesville Craig
Stoughton 55, Janesville Craig 21

Sectional F @ Pewaukee
Arrowhead 56, Whitnall/Greendale 24

Sectional G @ Milwaukee Riverside
Brookfield East 38, Wisconsin Lutheran 30

Sectional H @ Kenosha Bradford
Mukwonago 33, Burlington 21

Division 2
Sectional A at Baldwin-Woodville
Match 1 - Medford 63, Northwestern 16
Match 2 - Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro 44, Baldwin-Woodville 21
Final: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro 35, Medford 28

Sectional B at Wautoma
Match 1 - Denmark 42, Oconto Falls 29
Match 2 - Wrightstown 46, Tomahawk 14
Final: Wrightstown. 43, Denmark 27

Sectional C at Lodi
Match 1 - Lodi 46, Evansville/Albany 27
Match 2 - Prairie du Chien 65, Richland Center 18
Final: Prairie du Chien 40, Lodi 30

Sectional D at North Fond du Lac
Match 1 - Kiel 50, East Troy 24
Match 2 - Port Washington 52, Lomira 21
Final: Port Washington 33, Kiel 32

Division 3
Sectional A at Cumberland
Match 1 - Stratford 64, Phillips 10
Match 2 - St. Croix Falls 66, Boyceville 9
Final: Stratford 43, St. Croix Falls 30

Sectional B at Amherst
Match 1 - Brillion 59, Manama 13
Match 2 - Coleman 62,. Amherst 15
Final: Coleman 39, Brillion 38

Sectional C at Brookwood
Match 1 - Fennimore 69, Royall 12
Match 2 - Aquinas 52, Riverdale 21
Final: Fennimore 51, Aquinas 21

Sectional D at Random Lake
Match 1 - Random Lake 40, Kenosha Christian Life 36
Match 2 - Markesan 46, Horicon 24
Final: Random Lake 45, Markesan 24

BOYS BASKETBALL

Appleton East 58, Appleton North 49

Aquinas 43, Tomah 7

Bay Port 70, Pulaski 39

Bayfield 68, Butternut 45

Belleville 67, Cambridge 59

Brookfield Central 82, Wauwatosa East 73

Brookfield East 67, Germantown 58

Burlington 65, Union Grove 47

Cambria-Friesland 84, Pardeeville 67

Cameron 76, Grantsburg 62

Catholic Central 68, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 61

Darlington 77, Shullsburg 53

De Pere 63, Ashwaubenon 45

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 71, Cornell 27

Edgewood 64, Monroe 51

Elkhorn Area 75, Wilmot Union 61

Frederic 49, Solon Springs 44

Freedom 64, Oconto Falls 57

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 68, Sparta 54

Greenwood 76, Columbus Catholic 56

Hamilton 74, Marquette University 63

Homestead 69, Port Washington 51

Iola-Scandinavia 83, Rosholt 37

Jefferson 70, Big Foot 56

Kaukauna 87, Oshkosh West 83

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 83, Ripon 71

Kewaunee 60, Oconto 57

Kiel 59, New Holstein 55

Lake Mills 75, Columbus 56

Lomira 73, Wautoma 48

Lourdes Academy 88, Central Wisconsin Christian 40

Madison East 75, Sun Prairie 67, OT

Madison Memorial 70, Beloit Memorial 50

Madison West 65, Janesville Parker 63

Marathon 74, Pacelli 66

Markesan 59, Randolph 57

Marshfield 61, Wausau West 56

Mauston 74, Richland Center 57

Merrill 74, Rhinelander 64

Neenah 71, Kimberly 49

New Berlin Eisenhower 78, Racine Horlick 69

Onalaska 60, La Crosse Central 54

Phelps 51, Niagara 28

Pittsville 53, Westfield Area 51

Plymouth 57, Kewaskum 39

Potosi 74, River Ridge, Ill. 56

Prescott 74, Saint Croix Central 48

Racine Case 63, Kenosha Bradford 59

Racine St. Catherine's 99, Saint Thomas More 29

Reedsburg Area 71, Mount Horeb 68

Regis 58, McDonell Central 52

River Ridge 60, De Soto 33

River Valley 70, Mineral Point 59

Sauk Prairie 54, Beaver Dam 51

Seymour 86, Menasha 68

Shawano 76, New London 62

Sheboygan Falls 63, Valders 36

Shoreland Lutheran 78, Messmer 75

Somerset 68, Ellsworth 60

Spring Valley 55, Boyceville 52

Stanley-Boyd 74, Osseo-Fairchild 60

Stevens Point 84, Wausau East 51

Stoughton 54, Oregon 28

The Prairie School 72, Racine Lutheran 67

Three Lakes 80, White Lake 52

Two Rivers 81, Brillion 71

Valley Christian 63, Wayland Academy 43

Watersmeet, Mich. 53, Phelps 44

Waunakee 79, DeForest 71

West Bend East 64, West Bend West 51

Whitefish Bay 72, Hartford Union 42

Whitehall 78, Augusta 64

Wild Rose 54, Nekoosa 31

Wild Rose 66, Almond-Bancroft 52

Williams Bay 67, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 54

Wisconsin Heights 58, Waterloo 51

Wrightstown 60, Fox Valley Lutheran 46

Xavier 71, Green Bay West 58

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Albany 48, Argyle 39

Appleton East 79, Appleton North 39

Badger 64, Westosha Central 44

Barneveld 67, Pecatonica 40

Bloomer 58, Ladysmith 41

Cashton 53, Royall 41

Coleman 54, Lena 23

Crivitz 53, Gillett 41

Dominican 45, Martin Luther 37

Elkhorn Area 50, Burlington 35

Germantown 64, Brookfield East 44

Grantsburg 37, Cameron 30

Green Bay Southwest 59, De Pere 38

Holmen 62, La Crosse Logan 56

Homestead 60, Port Washington 41

Ithaca 50, Belmont 43

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 61, Catholic Central 35

Kohler 56, Reedsville 36

La Crosse Central 50, Onalaska 29

Laconia 48, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 45

Living Word Lutheran 42, Stockbridge 37

Madison Memorial 65, Milwaukee King 64

Medford Area 51, Merrill 36

Messmer 70, Kenosha Christian Life 22

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 38, Milwaukee South 28

Milwaukee DSHA 63, Hamilton 35

Mishicot 64, Cedar Grove-Belgium 25

Muskego 68, Waukesha North 37

NE Wis. Christian Home School 44, Marion 38

Northland Lutheran 25, Edgar 0

Oconomowoc 74, Kettle Moraine 67

Oostburg 65, Manitowoc Lutheran 23

Ozaukee 56, Howards Grove 49

Pewaukee 71, Brown Deer 27

Pius XI Catholic 71, South Milwaukee 40

Potosi 62, Benton 33

Prescott 66, Osceola 49

Racine Lutheran 79, The Prairie School 27

River Falls 64, Ellsworth 46

River Ridge 46, Shullsburg 32

Saint Thomas More 68, Racine St. Catherine's 56

Siren 58, Washburn 34

Slinger 56, Grafton 45

St. Croix Falls 72, Somerset 35

Waterford 66, Wilmot Union 58

Watertown Luther Prep 65, Oakfield 59

Wausaukee 51, Laona-Wabeno 46

Wauwatosa West 53, Menomonee Falls 37

Wauzeka-Steuben 54, Boscobel 51

Westby 46, Luther 44, OT

Wisconsin Lutheran 49, Shorewood 30

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55, Lakeland 50

 