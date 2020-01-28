Tuesday Prep Results

Updated: Tue 10:53 PM, Jan 28, 2020

GREEN BAY (AP)- BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Arrowhead 58, Catholic Memorial 38

Ashwaubenon 67, Green Bay Southwest 58

Bangor 67, Royall 40

Barron 47, Bloomer 36

Bayfield 60, Mercer 56

Birchwood 58, Lake Holcombe 45

Black Hawk 71, Albany 38

Black River Falls 74, Nekoosa 52

Boscobel 62, De Soto 35

Brodhead 76, Belleville 73

Brookfield Central 77, Germantown 55

Brown Deer 73, Greenfield 67

Cambria-Friesland 77, Horicon 48

Cambridge 72, Clinton 37

Cameron 63, Ladysmith 45

Carmel, Ill. 76, Milwaukee Collegiate Academy 50

Cashton 63, New Lisbon 51

Cedar Grove-Belgium 59, Howards Grove 38

Chequamegon 63, Abbotsford 48

Chilton 69, Two Rivers 55

Crivitz 76, Niagara 36

D.C. Everest 60, Wausau East 58

De Pere 77, Green Bay Preble 46

Dominican 66, Saint Thomas More 35

Elkhorn Area 65, Westosha Central 45

Flambeau 56, Winter 25

Freedom 77, Waupaca 41

Hilbert 51, Random Lake 41

Hudson 81, Rice Lake 44

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 75, Racine St. Catherine's 56

Kewaskum 53, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 52

Kewaunee 100, Algoma 56

Kickapoo 55, Seneca 44

Kohler 93, St. Mary Catholic 61

Manitowoc Lincoln 76, Bay Port 62

Manitowoc Lutheran 84, Sheboygan Christian 63

Markesan 78, North Fond du Lac 50

Marquette University 76, Menomonee Falls 73

Mellen 83, Solon Springs 57

Menasha 67, West De Pere 65

Mercer 69, Winter 35

Milwaukee Riverside University 89, Destiny 43

Mondovi 54, Ellsworth 50

Monticello 69, Barneveld 24

Mosinee 72, Antigo 32

Necedah 76, Wonewoc-Center 67

New Auburn 49, Cornell 36

Notre Dame 68, Sheboygan North 46

Oconomowoc 59, Waukesha West 55

Omro 57, Berlin 47

Oostburg 83, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 34

Pepin/Alma 78, Coulee Region Christian 51

Pewaukee 79, Cudahy 44

Pittsville 68, Spencer 50

Potosi 52, Cassville 44

Prairie du Chien 50, Aquinas 29

Prentice 58, Three Lakes 34

Racine Horlick 55, Racine Lutheran 51

River Falls 78, La Crosse Logan 50

River Ridge 46, Benton 38

Rock County Christian 84, Oak Hill Christian 59

Seneca 62, La Farge 30

Shawano 45, Green Bay West 43

Sheboygan Area Luth. 106, Mishicot 62

Sheboygan Falls 68, Kiel 62

Sheboygan South 55, Pulaski 40

Shullsburg 45, Galena, Ill. 43

Somerset 73, Amery 40

South Shore 61, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 55

Southern Door 71, Oconto 51

St. Marys Springs 65, Gibraltar 55

Stevens Point 69, Eau Claire Memorial 52

Stratford 86, Newman Catholic 59

Sturgeon Bay 60, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 49

Sun Prairie 81, Madison West 70

The Prairie School 68, Catholic Central 52

Tomah 73, Adams-Friendship 34

Turtle Lake 69, Grantsburg 64

Unity 67, Cumberland 51

Waunakee 69, Sauk Prairie 46

Waupun 66, University School of Milwaukee 53

Wausaukee 85, Saint Thomas Aquinas 34

Wauzeka-Steuben 71, Weston 42

West Allis Central 79, Wisconsin Lutheran 68

Westfield Area 48, Wild Rose 47

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 56, Marshfield 54

Wrightstown 78, Oconto Falls 64

Xavier 64, New London 61

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Adams-Friendship 42, Tomah 28

Appleton North 56, Oshkosh West 44

Arrowhead 70, Catholic Memorial 41

Beaver Dam 79, Baraboo 25

Belleville 66, Waterloo 48

Blair-Taylor 71, Augusta 48

Cambridge 47, New Glarus 42

Colfax 73, Elmwood/Plum City 36

Crandon 69, Northland Pines 15

Cuba City 53, Darlington 50

DeForest 56, Reedsburg Area 55

Durand 52, Mondovi 47

Eastbrook Academy 31, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 26

Eleva-Strum 55, Pepin/Alma 27

Elk Mound 67, Spring Valley 31

Fall River 51, Markesan 42

Fall River 70, Montello 21

Grafton 73, Random Lake 56

Green Bay Preble 39, De Pere 30

Hamilton 69, Wauwatosa East 37

Heritage Christian 74, Saint Francis 52

Hortonville 73, Appleton West 48

Kaukauna 58, Fond du Lac 47

Kenosha Bradford 58, Burlington 36

Kettle Moraine 61, Mukwonago 40

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 66, Winneconne 49

Ladysmith 58, Bruce 22

Lake Holcombe 63, Birchwood 20

Lakeside Lutheran 65, Poynette 43

Lancaster 58, Shullsburg 56

Lincoln 51, Independence 30

Living Word Lutheran 49, Kenosha Christian Life 34

Lourdes Academy 38, Central Wisconsin Christian 30

Luck 54, Mercer 34

Marshfield 61, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 56

Menomonie 62, Marion 11

Merrill 64, Wausau West 56

Messmer 56, University School of Milwaukee 50

Milton 63, Fort Atkinson 53

Milw. Bay View 47, Eau Claire North 36

Milwaukee DSHA 65, Menomonee Falls 44

Milwaukee Golda Meir 64, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 25

Milwaukee Madison 58, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 46

Milwaukee School of Languages 72, Hope Christian 7

Mineral Point 59, Boscobel 29

Monona Grove 68, Stoughton 31

Neillsville 70, Greenwood 29

Nekoosa 41, Westfield Area 32

New Auburn 46, Cornell 40

New Berlin Eisenhower 65, Greendale 44

New London 58, Antigo 20

New Richmond 62, Somerset 37

Oak Creek 66, Waterford 48

Oconomowoc 57, Waukesha West 39

Oregon 63, Edgewood 54

Osseo-Fairchild 61, Cadott 40

Pius XI Catholic 74, New Berlin West 30

Potosi 50, Wauzeka-Steuben 46

Prescott 67, Amery 50

Pulaski 79, Sheboygan South 50

Randolph 40, Pardeeville 20

Rhinelander 71, Ashland 43

Rio 53, Montello 41

River Falls 61, Chippewa Falls 54

Saint Thomas More 48, Dominican 35

Sheboygan Falls 80, Lomira 50

Sun Prairie 79, Janesville Parker 57

The Prairie School 51, Catholic Central 28

Unity 59, Cumberland 26

University Lake 46, Mountain Top Academy 42

Valders 67, Menasha 58

Verona Area 72, Madison East 60

Watertown Luther Prep 60, Columbus 50

Waukesha North 47, Waukesha South 45

Waupaca 62, Shawano 48

Waupun 57, Kewaskum 32

Wauwatosa West 67, West Allis Nathan Hale 43

Wisconsin Lutheran 72, West Allis Central 40

Young Coggs Prep 103, Milwaukee South 14

BOYS HOCKEY
Arrowhead 6, Whitefish Bay 1

Baldwin-Woodville 7, Somerset 1

Chippewa Falls 10, Rice Lake 0

Fond du Lac 10, Oshkosh 0

Janesville 2, West Bend 1

Marquette University 16, Kenosha 0

Neenah/Hortonville 4, Appleton United 1

Onalaska/La Crosse 13, Black River Falls 3

Stevens Point 4, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 3

Sun Prairie 7, Madison Memorial 2

West Salem/Bangor 2, Avalanche 0

GIRLS HOCKEY
St. Croix Valley Fusion 3, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0

 