Training camp brings tempo and competition on first day

Players have 19 more training camp practices to compete for a spot on the 53-player roster.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said it's all about competition during training camp.

"Every day we are going to reevaluate and reward players accordingly. That is competition and if you play better, you are going to get more reps," LaFleur said. "You earned it."

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said everybody is expendable.

"Just about every great player I've been around here has either finished up somewhere else or had a disappointing end to their time here," Rodgers said. "I would like to not be one of those guys...I need to play well, I expect to play well and expect us to be successful."

For that to happen, Rodgers will need someone other than Davante Adams to step up on the offense. Is that pressure for those players?

"It's no pressure," Packers receiver Geronimo Allison said. "This is our livelihood. We dreamed of this since we were little kids. Each week counts. We want to be successful, we want to win and at the end of the year, we want to be the team on top."