UWO's Tkaczuk nominated for 2020 NCAA woman of the year award

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Titan, Baylee Tkaczuk, has been nominated for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the year award.

"I'm just a Division III gymnast," Tkaczuk said. "There are a lot of big names on this award, so I am just blessed to be in the mix."

Tkaczuk, the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association's 2020 Outstanding Senior of the Year, competed on both the balance beam and uneven bars during all nine of UW-Oshkosh's meets this season.

At the WIAC Championship on March 7, Tkaczuk helped UW-Oshkosh to its first league title since 1996 by finishing second on the uneven bars.

However, Tkaczuk is also being recognized for impact out of the gym.

"I do volunteer work at Winnebago Mental Health Institute where I put in about 200 hours of helping facilitate group therapy with mentally ill patients and help them get back on their feet," Tkaczuk explained.

The two-time uneven bars champion said she would be honored to take home the award.

"I didn't really think that would lead to something like this, but I guess if I won an award like this I would just really reflect and look back on all the people who were there for me and helped me through this," Tkaczuk said.

The winner of the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year award will be announced on November 1.