Timber Rattlers home opener is Saturday

The Milwaukee Brewers Single-A Affiliate, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will begin the 2019 season at Beloit on Thursday, April 4. Wisconsin’s home opener is Saturday, April 6 at 4:05pm against the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

MLB Pipeline has ranked five members of the Timber Rattlers roster on their list of Top 30 Prospects in the Milwaukee organization: Brice Turang (3), Aaron Ashby (9), Pablo Abreu (20), Je’Von Ward (23), and Adam Hill (27).

The Timber Rattlers have seven members of the 2018 Milwaukee Brewers draft class, including four players from the top ten rounds of the draft:

Turang (1st, Santiago High School, Corona, CA)

Ashby (4th, Crowder College, Neosho, MO)

David Fry (7th, Northwestern State University, Natchitoches, LA)

Reese Olson (13th, North Hall High School, Gainesville, GA)

Scotty Sunitsch (18th Round, Washington State University, Pullman, WA)

Kekai Rios (28th Round, University of Hawaii, Manoa, HI)

Michal Mediavilla (34th, University of Miami, Coral Gables, FL)

Nine players return to the Fox Cities from the 2018 team: Pitchers Ashby, Sunitsch, Sal Biasi, Robbie Hitt, and Wilfred Salaman; catchers Fry and Brent Díaz; and infielders Gabriel García and Chad McClanahan.

2019 TIMBER RATTLERS ROSTER

PITCHERS (13): Aaron Ashby, Sal Biasi, Justin Bullock, Logan Gillaspie, Adam Hill, Robbie Hitt, Max Lazar, Michael Mediavilla, Reese Olson, Wilfred Salaman, Peter Strzelecki, Scotty Sunitsch, Chad Whitmer

CATCHERS (3): Brent Diaz, David Fry, Kekai Rios

INFIELDERS (6): Yeison Coca, Gabriel García, Chad McClanahan, Connor McVey, Antonio Piñero, Brice Turang

OUTFIELDERS (4): Pablo Abreu, LG Castillo, Jesús Lujano, Je’Von Ward

