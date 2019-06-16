Timber Rattlers Shortstop Brice Turang's Hot Start

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers wrapped up the first half of play in the Midwest League on Sunday and its been a hot start for shortstop Brice Turang.

Turang has solidified himself as a top prospect in the league and made the Brewers top prospect list at third.

"My goal wasn't to be on the prospect list, it's to be in the big leagues, no matter how I do it, that's the goal," Turang said. "I want to achieve that and I'm blessed to be on the prospect list and I just want to keep moving forward and I'm not satisfied with where I am at right now and just keep grinding and getting better every day."

Manager Matt Erickson praised Turang and five teammates for making the 2019 Midwest League All-Star Game.

"I think he understands who he is and it's nice to be recognized for his work and what he has done at an early stage in his career in the Midwest League as a 19-year-old," Erickson said. "I think he has his eyes on the big prize and he understands it's going to take some time."

Despite his success, Turang said he doesn't pay attention to all the praise.

The 2019 Midwest League All-Star Game is in South Bend, Indiana, at Four Winds Field on Tuesday.