Tigers impressive seasons end after cancellations due to COVID-19

The new normal for sports: Canceled until further notice.

Unfortunately, this is the case for WIAA winter sports. The association canceled the state basketball tournaments on Thursday, ending the season for many.

For the Wrightstown Tigers, it was the end of an impressive season for the girls and boys basketball programs.

Tigers girls head coach Mike Froehlke described it as disappointing.

"Wrightstown doesn't have a gold ball and that is something we've been talking about since I started coaching," Froehlke explained.

It's uncharted territory for first-year Tiger athletic director Craig Haese.

"It's my first year as AD and they don't teach you this in school," Haese said. "It wasn't easy."

His brother Cory Haese, the boys basketball coach, added that the cancellations are probably for the best.

"It's probably the right decision. The whole world is shutting down a bit and it is only a basketball tournament."