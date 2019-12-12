Thursday's high school sports

Posted:

GREEN BAY (AP)- BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Altoona 71, Fall Creek 45

Bay Port 60, Manitowoc Lincoln 45

Black River Falls 64, Sparta 62

Blair-Taylor 76, Gilmanton 26

Brodhead 74, Clinton 39

Chilton 65, Kiel 55

Colfax 42, Elk Mound 33

Cuba City 75, Iowa-Grant 35

Darlington 75, Southwestern 52

East Troy 64, Evansville 60, OT

Eastbrook Academy 31, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 26

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 82, Independence 46

Edgerton 61, Jefferson 42

Fennimore 59, Boscobel 40

Freedom 64, Waupaca 40

Gresham Community 94, Tigerton 60

Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 74, South Shore 49

Janesville Craig 65, Janesville Parker 42

Kenosha Reuther 75, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 74

Ladysmith 64, Cameron 59

Madison East 95, Madison West 55

Mauston 83, Wautoma 56

McDonell Central 40, Thorp 33

McFarland 80, Big Foot 58

Melrose-Mindoro 80, Augusta 52

Mercer 72, Bayfield 68

Neillsville 74, Greenwood 49

Pacelli 78, Pittsville 56

Port Washington 58, West Bend West 56

Prairie du Chien 53, Richland Center 39

Roncalli 73, New Holstein 47

Saint Croix Central 74, Osceola 48

Sheboygan Falls 95, Two Rivers 38

Somerset 71, Baldwin-Woodville 60

Sun Prairie 69, Beloit Memorial 48

Turner 72, Whitewater 54

Verona Area 59, Middleton 56

Westfield Area 73, Nekoosa 47

Wild Rose 52, Rosholt 40

Wisconsin Lutheran 98, New Berlin West 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Oconto Falls vs. Wrightstown, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Albany 62, Barneveld 44

Badger 56, Delavan-Darien 43

Bangor 56, Necedah 45

Bay Port 79, Sheboygan South 21

Berlin 68, Campbellsport 50

Brookfield Academy 79, Saint Francis 19

Cashton 64, Wonewoc-Center 23

Columbus 79, Lomira 63

Destiny 40, Eau Claire North 36

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 53, Viroqua 14

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 40, Algoma 31

Howards Grove 67, Random Lake 52

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 52, Winneconne 34

Kickapoo 71, Weston 28

La Crosse Central 45, Tomah 26

Lakeland 90, Antigo 47

Milwaukee Riverside University 82, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 27

Notre Dame 70, Green Bay Southwest 57

Oostburg 66, Cedar Grove-Belgium 34

Pecatonica 54, Juda 45

Prentice 82, Abbotsford 42

Sheboygan North 58, De Pere 48

Shullsburg 54, Highland 27

South Shore 72, Chequamegon 29

Turtle Lake 39, Webster 37

Union Grove 54, Waterford 39

Waupun 44, Kewaskum 41

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 66, St. Marys Springs 40

Xavier 64, Shawano 50

 