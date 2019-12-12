Thursday's high school sports

GREEN BAY (AP)- BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Altoona 71, Fall Creek 45
Bay Port 60, Manitowoc Lincoln 45
Black River Falls 64, Sparta 62
Blair-Taylor 76, Gilmanton 26
Brodhead 74, Clinton 39
Chilton 65, Kiel 55
Colfax 42, Elk Mound 33
Cuba City 75, Iowa-Grant 35
Darlington 75, Southwestern 52
East Troy 64, Evansville 60, OT
Eastbrook Academy 31, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 26
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 82, Independence 46
Edgerton 61, Jefferson 42
Fennimore 59, Boscobel 40
Freedom 64, Waupaca 40
Gresham Community 94, Tigerton 60
Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 74, South Shore 49
Janesville Craig 65, Janesville Parker 42
Kenosha Reuther 75, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 74
Ladysmith 64, Cameron 59
Madison East 95, Madison West 55
Mauston 83, Wautoma 56
McDonell Central 40, Thorp 33
McFarland 80, Big Foot 58
Melrose-Mindoro 80, Augusta 52
Mercer 72, Bayfield 68
Neillsville 74, Greenwood 49
Pacelli 78, Pittsville 56
Port Washington 58, West Bend West 56
Prairie du Chien 53, Richland Center 39
Roncalli 73, New Holstein 47
Saint Croix Central 74, Osceola 48
Sheboygan Falls 95, Two Rivers 38
Somerset 71, Baldwin-Woodville 60
Sun Prairie 69, Beloit Memorial 48
Turner 72, Whitewater 54
Verona Area 59, Middleton 56
Westfield Area 73, Nekoosa 47
Wild Rose 52, Rosholt 40
Wisconsin Lutheran 98, New Berlin West 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Oconto Falls vs. Wrightstown, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Albany 62, Barneveld 44
Badger 56, Delavan-Darien 43
Bangor 56, Necedah 45
Bay Port 79, Sheboygan South 21
Berlin 68, Campbellsport 50
Brookfield Academy 79, Saint Francis 19
Cashton 64, Wonewoc-Center 23
Columbus 79, Lomira 63
Destiny 40, Eau Claire North 36
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 53, Viroqua 14
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 40, Algoma 31
Howards Grove 67, Random Lake 52
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 52, Winneconne 34
Kickapoo 71, Weston 28
La Crosse Central 45, Tomah 26
Lakeland 90, Antigo 47
Milwaukee Riverside University 82, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 27
Notre Dame 70, Green Bay Southwest 57
Oostburg 66, Cedar Grove-Belgium 34
Pecatonica 54, Juda 45
Prentice 82, Abbotsford 42
Sheboygan North 58, De Pere 48
Shullsburg 54, Highland 27
South Shore 72, Chequamegon 29
Turtle Lake 39, Webster 37
Union Grove 54, Waterford 39
Waupun 44, Kewaskum 41
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 66, St. Marys Springs 40
Xavier 64, Shawano 50