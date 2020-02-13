Thursday's Prep scores and highlights

Updated: Thu 10:33 PM, Feb 13, 2020

Thursday's prep sports scores are listed in alphabetical order by winner.

Mishicot junior Kylie Schmidt slaps hands with teammates during introductions on Thursday, Feb. 13 at Howards Grove High School.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Almond-Bancroft 76, Gresham Community 59

Altoona 64, McDonell Central 38

Appleton North 65, Hortonville 54

Bruce 64, Winter 27

Cadott 63, Fall Creek 60

Cambria-Friesland 83, Fall River 60

Cameron 58, Cumberland 50

Central Wisconsin Christian 47, Oakfield 45

Clear Lake 63, Melrose-Mindoro 40

Clintonville 78, Marinette 48

Coleman 83, Florence 49

Columbus 60, Poynette 33

Cristo Rey Jesuit 92, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 59

Cuba City 84, Fennimore 63

D.C. Everest 70, Stevens Point 65

Darlington 111, Riverdale 34

Durand 78, Boyceville 38

East Troy 59, Turner 51

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 81, Lake Holcombe 68

Evansville 73, Brodhead 67

Fox Valley Lutheran 63, Little Chute 54

Freedom 73, Luxemburg-Casco 69

Iola-Scandinavia 85, Bonduel 53

Jefferson 64, Clinton 43

Kaukauna 84, Oshkosh North 73

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 58, Kewaskum 50

Kewaunee 81, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 53

Kickapoo 53, Ithaca 46

Kimberly 96, Fond du Lac 54

La Crosse Logan 71, Mauston 60

Lake Mills 62, Lakeside Lutheran 49

Lincoln 67, Cochrane-Fountain City 51

Lomira 65, St. Marys Springs 62, OT

Lourdes Academy 93, Wayland Academy 37

Madison East 90, Janesville Parker 58

Madison La Follette 79, Janesville Craig 68

Madison Memorial 65, Madison West 61

Markesan 69, Montello 38

Marshfield 78, Wausau East 67

McFarland 66, Whitewater 55

Merrill 64, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 63

Middleton 78, Beloit Memorial 65

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 76, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 48

Mineral Point 67, Boscobel 46

Mondovi 55, Colfax 47

New Glarus 53, Belleville 40

North Crawford 37, De Soto 30

Northland Pines 64, Lakeland 62

Oconto 66, Gibraltar 49

Oconto Falls 62, Waupaca 52

Omro 99, North Fond du Lac 56

Pardeeville 86, Princeton/Green Lake 60

Parkview 71, Williams Bay 60

Peshtigo 70, Algoma 55

Phillips 91, Flambeau 29

Plymouth 65, Campbellsport 54

Prairie du Chien 56, Lancaster 45

Prescott 88, Somerset 76

Racine St. Catherine's 99, Shoreland Lutheran 30

Randolph 63, Rio 45

Regis 60, Stanley-Boyd 59

Ripon 56, Berlin 44

River Valley 59, Platteville 34

Rosholt 81, Tri-County 25

Sheboygan Falls 78, New Holstein 57

Shiocton 84, Menominee Indian 69

Spring Valley 68, Plum City 28

Stratford 57, Rib Lake 44

Sturgeon Bay 92, Sevastopol 69

Sun Prairie 85, Verona Area 63

Thorp 68, Osseo-Fairchild 62

Unity 51, Webster 43

University School of Milwaukee 86, Heritage Christian 65

Waupun 87, Winneconne 72

Wauzeka-Steuben 58, Seneca 50

West Salem 53, Westby 48

Wild Rose 66, Pacelli 49

Winona Cotter, Minn. 72, Coulee Region Christian 47

Wisconsin Dells 75, Wautoma 55

Wisconsin Heights 55, Cambridge 42

Wrightstown 77, Denmark 62

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Antigo 58, Tomahawk 23

Badger 47, Waterford 43

Baraboo 42, Mount Horeb 38

Beaver Dam 63, DeForest 40

Black Hawk 72, Albany 41

Bloomer 49, Spooner 22

Bruce 61, Winter 31

Cameron 45, Barron 43

Cashton 70, New Lisbon 32

Delavan-Darien 59, Westosha Central 45

Destiny def. Chicago (Perspectives MSA), Ill., forfeit

Drummond 37, Solon Springs 28

Elkhorn Area 49, Wilmot Union 47

Ellsworth 75, Turtle Lake 40

Greenwood 57, Granton 29

Hudson 74, Superior 70

Hurley 52, Mercer 36

La Crosse Central 50, Sparta 38

La Farge 56, Ithaca 49

Ladysmith 49, Flambeau 22

Laona-Wabeno 61, Elcho 51

MFL-Mar-Mac, Iowa 35, River Ridge 32

Menomonie 55, Eau Claire North 44

Messmer 67, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 25

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 49, Milw. Bay View 30

Milwaukee King 75, Milwaukee School of Languages 69

Milwaukee Pulaski 51, Milwaukee South 39

Mishicot 50, Howards Grove 45

Monona Grove 45, Fort Atkinson 44

Monroe 67, Milton 50

Monticello 56, Juda 43

Necedah 37, Hillsboro 33

New Glarus 53, Belleville 40

New London 66, Green Bay East 25

Niagara 47, Wausaukee 32

Oneida Nation 72, Saint Thomas Aquinas 30

Oostburg 61, Ozaukee 37

Oregon 44, Watertown 36

Port Edwards 54, Pittsville 46

Potosi 44, Belmont 21

Prairie Farm 85, Shell Lake 34

Random Lake 62, Sheboygan Area Luth. 18

Reedsburg Area 56, Portage 16

Somerset 71, Grantsburg 52

Union Grove 59, Burlington 22

Unity 73, Webster 28

West De Pere 45, Shawano 33

Xavier 77, Seymour 70

BOYS HOCKEY
Baldwin-Woodville 4, Providence Academy, Minn. 2, OT

Chippewa Falls 4, Eau Claire North 0

Janesville 8, Cedarburg 4

Notre Dame 4, Fond du Lac Springs 1

Oregon 1, West Bend 0

Sauk Prairie 8, Stoughton 1

Waukesha 6, Beloit Memorial 2

GIRLS HOCKEY
Hayward/Ashland 3, Wisconsin Valley Union 2, OT

Northern Edge 3, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1

