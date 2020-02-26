The reason Mel Kiper Jr. says Jonathan Taylor is a second round pick

Former Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor is among the candidates to be the first running back off the board in April’s draft.

Taylor said he hopes to run a 4.4 40-yard-dash at this week’s Scouting Combine, but he doesn’t think that speed is going to be the thing that separates him from the pack.

"I think it's my consistency," Taylor said Wednesday in Indianapolis. "If you look at the next level what separates the great backs from the elite backs is really them being able to play on an elite level day-in-and-day-out every Sunday so I think that's one of the biggest things that separates me is my ability to be consistent. Year-in-and-year-out."

Taylor was a 2x Doak Walker Award winner, which honors the best running back in all of college football. Taylor ran for an amazing 6,174 yards in three seasons at Wisconsin.

Some NFL draft experts have Taylor as the first running back off the board but other's like ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. do not.

Kiper told WBAY on Wednesday he sees Taylor as a second round pick.

"I think Jonathan Taylor is more of that second round pick probably a first round, maybe a top 15 pick if it was 1985. He's a great runner what he has to do is work on his receiving skills and he's got to be more secure with the football. He had what 18 fumbles in his career. 15-16 lost," Kiper said.

Taylor had eight fumbles as a freshman, four as a sophomore and six as a junior.

"You can't have the fumbles in the NFL. You can get away with it in college but I think certainly that's got to be shored up and that's probably why instead of being a first round pick he'll be a second round pick," Kiper said.

Taylor was asked about his trouble with fumbling.

"Freshman year was not my best year with that. Cleaned it up sophomore year a bit. You still want to eliminate those at zero then going into junior year had a couple of mishaps. Some with the Wildcat [formation] ... so you never want to have those kind of mishaps to happen but as far as those fumbles one year in traffic trying to find fight for extra yards that's when you have to be technically sound," Taylor said.

The NFL Draft starts Thursday, April 23 and ends on Saturday, April 25 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 2020 NFL Draft will air on WBAY-TV.