T-Rats turned Tuggers beat Clinton

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers changed their name to the Udder Tuggers for their Salute to Cows promotion on Thursday night and rallied for a 5-2 win over the Clinton LumberKings at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in the second-half opener for both teams.

Clinton (33-37 overall, 0-1 second half) took the lead with two runs in the first inning. Christopher Torres singled and moved to second on a wild pitch. Connor Scott drove in Torres with a ground-rule double to right. Later in the inning, Evan Edward singled to right-center to drive home Scott.

Wisconsin (32-38, 1-0) rallied for a run in the bottom of the first. Brice Turang doubled to start the inning. He moved to third on a grounder. A wild pitch let Turang score.

The Udder Tuggers took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning with three runs. Jesús Lujano and Connor McVey started the inning with walks. Je’Von Ward doubled to left to score Lujano with the tying run. Yeison Coca drove in McVey with the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly. Turang plated the final run of the inning with a two-out single for a 4-2 lead.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin starting pitcher Justin Jarvis had found his footing after a tough first inning. Jarvis allowed back-to-back singles to start the third inning with his team still trailing the LumberKings. Jarvis retired the next fifteen batters he faced to shut down Clinton. He tossed a professional single-game high for innings with seven, walked none, and struck out five to put himself in position for his first Midwest League victory.

David Fry added an insurance run for the Udder Tuggers when he hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh for a 5-2 lead.

Victor Castaneda and Anthony Bender each worked a scoreless inning to close out the game.

Fry, who also doubled in the game, has nine homers and 28 doubles this season.

Game two of the series is Friday night as the Timber Rattlers return to their original nickname to face the LumberKings. Reese Olson (2-4, 5.32) is the scheduled starting pitcher for Wisconsin. Clinton has named George Soriano (0-5, 5.01) as their starter. Game time is 7:05pm.

