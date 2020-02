State individual wrestling tournament results

The 77th annual WIAA State individual wrestling tournament started Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison. The full schedule is listed below.

RESULTS



Thursday, Feb. 27

Session 1:

Division 1 Preliminaries - 3 p.m.

Division 1 Quarterfinals - approximately 5:15 p.m.

Divisions 2 & 3 Preliminaries - approximately 7 p.m.





Friday, Feb. 28

Session 2:

Division 1 Consolations - 10 a.m.

Divisions 2 & 3 Quarterfinals - approximately 11:15 a.m.

Division 1 Consolation Semifinals - approximately 1:45 p.m.

Divisions 2 & 3 Consolation Semifinals - approx. 2:45 p.m.

Session 3:

Division 1 Semifinals at 7 p.m. on mats 1 & 2

Division 2 Semifinals at 7 p.m. on mats 3 & 4

Division 3 Semifinals at 7 p.m. on mats 5 & 6





Saturday, Feb. 29

Session 4:

Division 1 Consolation Wrestlebacks at 10 a.m. on mats 1 & 2

Division 2 Consolation Wrestlebacks at 10 a.m. on mats 3 & 4

Division 3 Consolation Wrestlebacks at 10 a.m. on mats 5 & 6

Session 5:

Division 1 Championships at 5:30 p.m. on mat 1

Division 2 Championships at 5:30 p.m. on mat 2

Division 3 Championships at 5:30 p.m. on mat 3



The Championship finals will be aired live on Fox Sports Wisconsin. The pre-finals matches are streaming live on NFHS but at a cost of $10.99.