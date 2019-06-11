State baseball D1 Quarterfinals scores

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The 2019 WIAA State baseball tournament started Tuesday morning at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute with the Division 1 quarterfinals.
In the first game of the day, Green Bay Preble gave up three unearned runs in the third inning which turned out to the difference in a 3-0 loss to Burlington.
Preble season ends with a record of 24-4.
Division 1 Quarterfinals
Game 1 - Burlington (24-5) 3, Green Bay Preble (24-4) 0
Game 2 - Sun Prairie (23-7) 3, Oak Creek (21-7) 2
Game 3 - Eau Claire North (23-4) vs. Hamilton (19-8)
Game 4 - Fond du Lac (13-12) vs. Brookfield East (18-8)
Division 1 Semifinals - 6 p.m.
Game 5 - Burlington (23-5) vs. Sun Prairie (23-7)
Game 6 - Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4