State baseball D1 Quarterfinals scores

The 2019 WIAA State baseball tournament started Tuesday morning at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute with the Division 1 quarterfinals.

In the first game of the day, Green Bay Preble gave up three unearned runs in the third inning which turned out to the difference in a 3-0 loss to Burlington.

Preble season ends with a record of 24-4.

Division 1 Quarterfinals

Game 1 - Burlington (24-5) 3, Green Bay Preble (24-4) 0

Game 2 - Sun Prairie (23-7) 3, Oak Creek (21-7) 2

Game 3 - Eau Claire North (23-4) vs. Hamilton (19-8)

Game 4 - Fond du Lac (13-12) vs. Brookfield East (18-8)

Division 1 Semifinals - 6 p.m.

Game 5 - Burlington (23-5) vs. Sun Prairie (23-7)

Game 6 - Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4

