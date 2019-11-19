State Football Championship game preview and breakdown

Four of the WBAY-TV area high school football teams will play for a gold ball in the WIAA State Championship Finals on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 21-22 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

NOTE: All games will be televised live on FS Wisconsin (FSWI) or FS Wisconsin Plus (FSWI+). The games will also be available on FoxSportsGo.com

Thursday, Nov. 21

Division 7

Edgar (12-1) vs. Black Hawk/Warren, Ill. (13-0) - 10 a.m. (FSWI)

Division 6

Regis (13-0) vs. St. Mary’s Springs (11-2) - 1 p.m. (FSWI)

Division 5

Stratford (13-0) vs. Lake Country Lutheran (12-1) - 4 p.m. (FSWI+)

Division 4

Kiel (13-0) vs. Catholic Memorial (11-2) - 7 p.m. (FSWI+)

Friday, Nov. 22

Division 3

Menasha (12-1) vs. DeForest (13-0) - 10 a.m. (FSWI)

Division 2

Brookfield East (11-2) vs. Waunakee (12-1) - 1 p.m. (FSWI)

Division 1

Bay Port (13-0) vs. Muskego (13-0) - 4 p.m. (FSWI)

DIVISION 1 – BAY PORT (13-0) VS. MUSKEGO (13-0)

The Bay Port Pirates will make its first State Championship appearance on Friday against the defending Division 1 Champion Muskego Warriors.

Muskego defeated Madison Memorial 49-13 in the semifinal last Friday. The Warriors run the Wing-T offense and on defense are highlighted by junior standout safety Hunter Wohler.

Wohler has received college offers from eight schools including Notre Dame, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Michigan and more. He was also named the WFCA defensive player of the year.

Muskego averages 36.3 points per game and has rushed for over 4,000 yards and 52 touchdowns.

Bay Port’s road to the title game culminated with a 42-28 win over perennial power Kimberly in Level 4. The Pirates’ offense has been explosive all season, averaging 51.2 points per game. Bay Port is more balanced compared to Muskego. The Pirates have 22 touchdowns through the air and 68 touchdowns on the ground.

Four Bay Port players were named to the WFCA All-State team: offensive lineman Braden Doyle, running back Isaiah Gash, defensive end Max Meeuwsen and inside linebacker Call Verlanic. Gash was also named the WFCA offensive player of the year.

DIVISION 3 – MENASHA (12-1) VS. DEFOREST (13-0)

The Menasha Bluejays advances to the State title game for the second time in school history after beating Menomonie 36-35 in Level 4.

Menasha went for a two-point conversion to take the 36-35 lead and eventually the win. The Bluejays will face the 13-0 Deforest Norskies. Deforest have only played one close game all season and that was last week in a 14-9 win against New Belin Eisenhower.

DeForest picked off New Berlin Eisenhower twice in the final three minutes to hold on for the win.

DIVISION 4 – KIEL (13-0) VS. CATHOLIC MEMORIAL (11-2)

The Kiel football team will have its hands full in division 4 against Catholic Memorial. Catholic Memorial dropped down to division 4 after winning the division 3 State title last year against West De Pere.

The Crusaders are seeking their third State title in four years. Kiel on the other hand makes its first State appearance in school history. The Kiel Raiders defeated Wrightstown 28-14 in Level 4.

Catholic Memorial was recognized with three All-State players: quarterback Luke Fox, inside linebacker Ben Kreul and outside linebacker Cole Dakovich.

The Crusaders pair of senior linebackers will play in the Big Ten next season, Cole Dakovich (Wisconsin) and Ben Kreul (Purdue).

DIVISION 6 – ST. MARY’S SPRINGS (11-2) VS. REGIS (13-0)

The St. Mary’s Springs Ledgers seek its third straight State championship. The Ledgers won the Division 5 title last season after claiming the Division 6 title in 2017.

The Ledgers are making their ninth State finals appearance in the last 11 seasons and their 12th championship game appearance overall. They have won eight WIAA State titles.

Since losing its first two games of the season, Springs has dominated. Granted the two loses were tow Lake Country Lutheran, who will play Stratford for a D5 State Title on Thursday and Amherst who lost to Stratford in Level 4.

The Regis Ramblers return to the State final for the sixth time and for the first time since winning the Division 6 title in 2016. The Ramblers advance to the title game following a 36-6 win over Abbotsford in their Level 4 game.

