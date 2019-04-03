St. Norbert to move to NACC in 2020-21

The St. Norbert College's intercollegiate athletics program will join the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference, the conference announced Wednesday. The Green Knights will compete in the NACC beginning in the 2020-21 school year.

The NACC, of which St. Norbert was already an affiliate member for men’s volleyball, consists of 13 schools in Wisconsin and Illinois.

NACC members:

Alverno College

Milwaukee School of Engineering

Wisconsin Lutheran College

Concordia University Wisconsin (Mequon)

Edgewood College

Lakeland University

Marian University (Fond du Lac)

Concordia University Chicago

Dominican University

Aurora University

Benedictine University

Illinois Institute of Technology

Rockford University

St. Norbert*

*Beginning in the 2020-21 school year.

St. Norbert is already partners in the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association with MSOE, Concordia Wisconsin, Marian and Aurora.

The move to the NACC will end membership in the Midwest Conference. The Green Knights won 121 MWC championships in 14 different sports while appearing in 66 NCAA Division III Tournaments after joining the league full-time in 1983. St. Norbert also won 19 Midwest Conference All-Sports Trophies – 15 for women and four for men – despite not fielding men’s and women’s swimming until 2018-19.

St. Norbert will reacquaint itself with long-running series against NACC schools dating prior to World War II. The Green Knights began men’s basketball series with Concordia Wisconsin in 1924-25, with Lakeland in 1932-33 and with MSOE in 1933-34.

St. Norbert has a 23-sport athletics program, with 19 of those competing in every championship the NACC sponsors. Men's NACC champions are sponsored in baseball, basketball, cross country, football, golf, soccer, tennis, track and field (indoor and outdoor) and volleyball. Women's NACC champions are sponsored in basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, softball, tennis, track and field (indoor and outdoor) and volleyball.