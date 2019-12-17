St. Norbert beats UW-Oshkosh in OT

MBB:

ST. NORBERT COLLEGE 96, UW-OSHKOSH 95 - St. Norbert's Nolan Beirne makes two free throws with 2.8 seconds left to take lead. UW-Oshkosh's Adam Fravert loses ball out of bounds as time expires. St. Norbert's Michael Payant cans 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Green Knights improve to 5-2, while the defending national champion Titans fall to 5-4.

WBB:

UW-OSHKOSH 72, ST. NORBERT COLLEGE 57 – UWO's fifth straight win over SNC. UWO's Nikki Arneson tallies 20 points and 8 rebounds, both season bests, while Leah Porath counts 14 points and 7 rebounds. UWO outscored SNC, 23-9, in the fourth quarter. Titans improve to 5-3, while Green Knights fall to 1-7 under new head coach Amanda Leonhard-Perry.

