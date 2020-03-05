St. Mary's Springs advances to WIAA State Title game

The St. Mary’s Springs boys hockey team will play for its first ever WIAA Division 2 State Championship on Saturday, March 7 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Madison.

St. Mary’s Springs (23-3-2) defeated Rice Like (11-14-1) on Thursday morning, 7-2. The Ledgers got out to a 6-0 lead before winning 7-2 in the WIAA State Semifinals.

Springs will play Northland Pines (25-3) in the WIAA Division 2 State Championship. Northland Pines defeated Somerset 9-2.





DIVISION 2

Semifinals – Thursday, March 5, 2020

(1) St. Mary’s Springs 7, (4) Rice Lake 2

(2) Northland Pines 9, (3) Somerset 2

Championship – Saturday, March 7 at 9:30 A.M.

(1) St. Mary’s Springs (23-3-2) vs. (2) Northland Pines (25-3)





DIVISION 1

Semifinals – Friday, March 6 – 10 A.M.

(1) Notre Dame (24-1-1) vs. (4) University School of Milwaukee (20-6-1)

(2) Chippewa Falls (23-4) vs. (3) Verona (23-4)

Championship Game – Saturday, March 7 – 2:30 P.M.

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

