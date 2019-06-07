Spartans, Thunder advance to softball title games

DIVISION 1:

Oshkosh North 4, Kenosha Bradford 0

The Spartans (30-0) recorded their 2nd straight shutout at the tournament, and advance to their first ever championship game appearance. North broke open a 1-0 game with a 3-run 6th inning. Brooke Ellestad and Sydney Supple each had RBI triples in the inning. Supple was dominant on the mound once again, allowing just 2 hits and striking out 13 batters. She now has 25 strikeouts in the tournament in just 12 innings.

DIVISION 2:

Seymour 4, Ellsworth 2

Making their first ever appearance at the State Tournament, the Thunder advance to the D-2 championship game with a 4-2 win. Seymour broke a scoreless tie with 3 runs in the third inning on a sacrifice fly, a wild pitch, and a double by Dinah King. Chloe Evans also had an RBI single in the 4th inning. The Thunder (25-1) will face top seeded Monroe for the D-2 title on Saturday in Madison at 4pm.

DIVISION 3:

Campbellsport 3, Southern Door 0

Southern Door is shut out in their first state appearance since 2008. The Cougars scored twice in the first inning, one an unearned run. They later tacked on another unearned run as the Eagles committed 3 errors in the game. The Eagles (21-4) managed just 3 hits in the game, 2 by Kylie Neinas.

