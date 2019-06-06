Spartans, Red Raiders advance at State Softball

Division 1 Quarterfinals

Oshkosh North 10, Nicolet 0 F/5

The top seeded Spartans (29-0) scored 5 runs in the bottom of the first inning en route to the win over Nicolet (20-8). Noelle Frank, Sophie Averkamp, Courtney Day and Brie Gauthier each drove in two runs, with Gauthier’s coming on a home run in the bottom of the 4th inning to make it 10-0. Sydney Supple allowed a base hit to the first batter of the game, and then shut down the Knights. She struck out 12 and did not walk a batter. Oshkosh North will face Kenosha Bradford (24-6) in Friday’s semifinals.

Pulaski 1, Wilmot Union 0

The Red Raiders (24-5) scored the only run of the game in the 4th inning on a single by Peighton Agamaite; that followed a leadoff triple by Josephine Wesolowski. Lauren Dixon scattered 4 hits and 1 walk in her 7 shutout innings. Pulaski, making its’ 4th appearance at State, will face Sun Prairie in Friday’s semifinals.

