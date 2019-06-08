Soccer Sectional Final Scores

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Division 1:
#2 Bayport 1, #1 Kimberly 0
#2 Divine Savior 1, #1 Arrowhead 1 (5-4 in PK's)
#1 Waunakee 3, #2 Middleton 2
#1 Muskego 4, #3 Kenosha Bradford 0
Division 2:
#2 Marshfield 2, #2 Onalaska 1
#1 Whitefish Bay 3, #2 Waukesha West 0
#1 Oregon 1, #2 Sauk Prairie 0
#3 Brookfield East 1, #1 Cedarburg 0
Division 3:
#1 Notre Dame 2, #3 Xavier 1
#2 Ashland 5, #2 Medford 0
#1 Catholic Memorial 2, #3 Grafton 1
#1 Edgewood 1, #3 Belleville / New 0
Division 4:<.b>
#1 The Prairie School 6, #3 Kenosha St. Joseph 1
#2 Kettle Moraine Lu 1, #1 Lake Country Lutheran 0
#1 St. Mary Catholic 10, #3 Northland Pines 1
#2 Oostburg 1, #4 Kohler 0