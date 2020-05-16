Sisters complete virtual half marathon

Sisters Amanda Boardman and Melissa Buss decided back in January to participate in the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon for different reasons.

"This last year was a rough year for me because I had an injury," Boardman said. "So, I wanted to set a goal. I'll do a half marathon."

For Melissa, long distance running was something new.

"I was a pack-a-day smoker at the time and I thought what a better time to get healthy and start running," Buss said.

The race went virtual after Coronavirus concerns began to rise. That didn't stop the sisters. Buss figured out the route and the two kept their promise to participate virtually.

"I was a little nervous, but I think I would have been more nervous if it was the actual Cellcom race because it would have been my first one," Buss added.

However, finishing the race remained the best part for both sisters who achieved their goal.The duo might even participate again next year. However, Boardman will have to do some convincing on her sister.

"We will see," Buss replied to her sister.