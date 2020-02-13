Sheboygan North's Hayon seeks repeat state crown in 50 free

“I want to win the 50 free again and I am just really motivated,” said Shebyogan North swimmer Will Hayon.

He can't even drive a car yet, but Hayon has the drive to repeat as state champ in the sport’s signature event, the 50 free that he won last year as a freshman.

Still only 15 years old, Hayon already own 7 school records and has no intentions of slowing down.

“Just to see the record board completely changed over the last year is really cool, just to see all Will Hayon’s up there,” said Sheboygan North coach Deylin Steinbruecker. “He will pretty much get every record except for diving.”

Hayon has worked hard to cut time off on his 50 free as he looks at a stacked field in the race this year. He knows every tenth of a second will count.

“Anything can happen,” Hayon said of the sport’s sprint race. “If you have a bad start or a bad turn or you breathe too much it could slow you down. It almost has to be the perfect race. I don't breathe going down and I only take one breath on the way back.”

“Every time you breathe is slows you down and breaks your motion,” Steinbruecker said. “You just want to keep it streamlined.”

16 strokes, 1 breath, and about 20 seconds all transpire in a hurry in the 50 free. But Hayon actually has his eyes on a bigger goal that repeating at state. He is eyeing the Olympic trials, where he looks to qualify. But in a different event! The 100 fly.

“It's always been a goal to swim there,” Hayon said. “Hopefully after high school state, when long-course season starts, things click and I can make the cut.”

Hayon’s dreams aren't a long-view goal, he's talking about qualifying for the Olympic trials this June, just 2 months after his 16th birthday. He's been motivated by Michael Phelps, who swam in 5 straight Olympics, with Phelps' first coming in Sydney at age 15.

“It's just crazy to think that I swim those same events too and comparing times to where he was at my age and in some events I am faster,” Hayon said. “So it's crazy.”