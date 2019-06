Weather would shorten the WIAA Boys Golf State Championships to a 27-hole event in Divisions 2 and 3, while D1 finished 36 holes.

In D3, Sheboygan Lutheran's Drake Wilcox wins with a +1 score overall.

Roncalli's Ian Behringer finished 5 strokes back in a tie for 3rd, leading his Jets to the D3 team title.

In D2, Marinette's Ty Kretz tied for 3rd at +2.

In D1, Sheboygan North's Max Schmidtke and Kaukauna's Brock Hilnak both finished in a tie for 8th at +4.