Sheboygan Lutheran's Jacob Ognacevic joins 2K point club

Sheboygan Lutheran senior Jacob Ognacevic has joined an exclusive club, the 2,000 point club.

Ognacevic scored 52 points in 26 minutes on Thursday night in a 104-57 win against Ozaukee to become the 38th player in the history of Wisconsin high school basketball to amass 2,000 career points.

Ognacevic, a 6-foot-8 foward who committed to played basketball at Valparaiso, is now averaging 40 points per game this season.

He joins former Sheboygan Lutheran alumni Sam Dekker as the only players in school history to pass 2,000 career points. Dekker finished with 2,593.

Sheboygan Lutheran won the WIAA Division 5 State Championship in 2018-19 after finishing 27-2 overall.

This season the Crusaders are 13-1, 10-1 (Big East - South Conference). Sheboygan Lutheran is currently ranked no. 1 in Division 5 according to Wissports.net.

Ognacevic also passed 1,000 career rebounds in a 88-73 win against Kohler on Jan. 17.



