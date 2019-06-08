Seymour wins softball state title in first state appearance

The Seymour High School softball team took home the WIAA Division 2 State Title on Saturday after the team defeated Monroe 9-1 on Saturday.
Updated: Sat 9:46 PM, Jun 08, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Seymour High School softball team made history on Saturday. Seymour defeated Monroe 9-1 in the WIAA Division 2 State Title game at Goodman Diamond in Madison.

It was the Seymour Thunder's first WIAA State Softball appearance. The Thunder scored nine runs in the sixth inning to break a 0-0 tie.

Seymour's Chloe Evand was 2-4 with three-run homer while Dinah King and Patricia Nieland were both 2-4 with 2 RBIs.

"It's fantastic. It's a feeling I can't imagine. It's almost like giving birth. These kids are like my family and this has just been a fantastic fantastic ride," Seymour Head Coach Karri Vanden Langenberg told FS Wisconsin following the team's win.

 