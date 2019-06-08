Seymour wins softball state title in first state appearance

The Seymour High School softball team made history on Saturday. Seymour defeated Monroe 9-1 in the WIAA Division 2 State Title game at Goodman Diamond in Madison.

It was the Seymour Thunder's first WIAA State Softball appearance. The Thunder scored nine runs in the sixth inning to break a 0-0 tie.

Chloe Evans goes yard and it's 9-0 Seymour in the 6th! #wiaasbhttps://t.co/qICe1jOj7v pic.twitter.com/h6oyHaA8m5 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) June 8, 2019

Seymour is on the board! Stream the WIAA D2 championship game LIVE! #wiaasbhttps://t.co/qICe1jOj7v pic.twitter.com/LOib18GMDl — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) June 8, 2019

Seymour's Chloe Evand was 2-4 with three-run homer while Dinah King and Patricia Nieland were both 2-4 with 2 RBIs.

"It's fantastic. It's a feeling I can't imagine. It's almost like giving birth. These kids are like my family and this has just been a fantastic fantastic ride," Seymour Head Coach Karri Vanden Langenberg told FS Wisconsin following the team's win.

First trip to State... First State Title! Congratulations on an outstanding 26-1 year, Seymour! �� �� #wiaasb pic.twitter.com/pbiZaHTqeq — WIAA State Tournaments (@wiaawistate) June 9, 2019