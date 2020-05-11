Senior Bay Port Pirate recalls abrupt ending to senior year

High school seniors missed out on prime opportunities and memories once school was canceled due to COVID-19. For Bay Port Pirate Emma Nagel, she missed nearly her entire athletic senior season after tearing a ligament in her knee and because of coronavirus cancellations.

"For your younger years, you go to school for 12 years and I feel like I'm missing out on the best three years of it all," Nagel explained.

She missed most of the basketball season after tearing a ligament in her knee. Shortly after, the WIAA State Basketball tournament was canceled due to pandemic.

"It is so tough having to say bye to that," Nagel said. "So, I think the best word to describe it is just...tough."

The Coronavirus would soon cancel her spring soccer season as well. Nagel's senior year saw her senior year come to a quick and sad end.

"Being able to wear Bay Port across my chest one more time and represent my school...having that taken away especially being a senior...that's difficult."

