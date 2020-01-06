Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his receiving weapons

Quarterback Russell Wilson presents an array of challenges for the Packers, specifically with his feet.

So much so, even Rookie Darnell Savage can see it.

"He's a guy that can really extend plays," Savage said. "He is just a guy that is athletic and keeps plays alive, so we have to be disciplined and keep an eye on our coverage. "

Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams is all too familiar with Wilson.

"Russell always presents a challenge to the defense that a lot of quarterbacks in this league can't present," Williams said. "So we will have our hands full with Russell."

Wilson is 0-3 at Lambeau with 6 interceptions and a passer rating of 60.4. However, he's still an X-factor for the Seahawks, who happens to have receivers Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf.

"They have the small receivers, they have the big ones and obviously they got D.K. Metcalf," Williams added.

The rookie receiver had 160 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles in the Wild Card game on Sunday. Metcalf had more yards than any Seahawks receiver in the postseason ever and more than any rookie in NFL playoff history.

It will be crucial the Packers slow down not only Wilson, but his receiving weapons as well.