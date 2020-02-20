Scores and highlights from Thursday, Feb. 20

Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 10:51 PM, Feb 20, 2020


BOYS HOCKEY
Division 1 - Quarterfinal

Bay Port hockey players celebrate after defeating De Pere 4-3 in the WIAA Regionals on Thursday night at Cornerstone Ice Arena.

Bay Port 4, De Pere/West De Pere 3

Beaver Dam 6, Fond du Lac 3

Chippewa Falls 3, Eau Claire North 1

Edgewood 2, Reedsburg 1

Hudson 5, Stevens Point 2

Neenah/Menasha/Hortonville 3, Ashwaubenon 2

Notre Dame 10, Sheboygan South 0

Onalaska 5, Eau Claire Memorial 4

Sauk Prairie 5, Madison West 1

Sun Prairie 8, Tomah/Sparta 1

Wausau West 6, D.C. Everest 1



Division 2 - Quarterfinal

Amery 15, Frederic 0

Baldwin-Wood/St. Croix Central 9, Altoona 0

Menomonie 7, West Salem/Bangor 2

Mosinee 8, Antigo 2

Northern Pines 14, Tomahawk 0

Oregon 6, McFarland 3

Rhinelander/Three Lakes 3, Lakeland 1

Somerset 6, Black River Falls 0

Superior 8, Medford 0

Waunakee 9, Cedarburg 2

Waupaca 5, Marshfield 1

Waupun 10, Stoughton 0



GIRLS HOCKEY
Regionals - First Round

Arrowhead 6, Brookfield Central 1

Cap City Cougars 9, Badger Lightning 0

Fond du Lac 6, Beaver Dam 0

Hayward/Ashland 2, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1, OT

Hudson 4, Western Wisconsin 1

Icebergs 2, Onalaska 1

Northern Pines 2, Marshfield 1

River Falls 3, Superior/Northwestern 1

St. Croix Valley Fusion 3, Superior 1

Stoughton 2, Onalaska 1

Sun Prairie 9, Baraboo 0



BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bangor 69, New Lisbon 52

Beloit Memorial 74, Janesville Parker 66

Bloomer 56, Ladysmith 54

Brodhead 54, Turner 51

Cashton 87, Wonewoc-Center 61

Cedar Grove-Belgium 80, Mishicot 54

Chippewa Falls 59, Medford Area 51

Coleman 60, Gillett 34

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 59, Arcadia 40

Hudson 61, Menomonie 59

Laconia 66, St. Marys Springs 60

Lake Country Lutheran 87, Brookfield Academy 67

Luther 63, Westby 59

Mayville 65, Omro 60

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 64, Milwaukee South 56

Onalaska 60, Westosha Central 54

Oneida Nation 76, Saint Thomas Aquinas 55

Oostburg 72, Manitowoc Lutheran 52

Ozaukee 58, Howards Grove 55

Peshtigo 73, Gibraltar 57

Potosi 82, Shullsburg 42

River Falls 71, Eau Claire Memorial 70

Southern Door 70, Sturgeon Bay 53

Superior 72, Ashland 70

Wausaukee 65, Niagara 47

Young Coggs Prep 62, Stockbridge 59

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aquinas 81, Tomah 8

Badger 49, Wilmot Union 31

Beaver Dam 90, Reedsburg Area 42

Clear Lake 46, St. Croix Falls 39

Colfax 82, Spring Valley 30

Crandon 74, Elcho 32

Cuba City 51, Riverdale 27

De Pere 0, Ashwaubenon 0

Denmark 59, Marinette 38

Durand 76, Elmwood/Plum City 40

Edgewood 65, Fort Atkinson 27

Eleva-Strum 48, Whitehall 33

Elkhorn Area 45, Delavan-Darien 36

Fox Valley Lutheran 63, Waupaca 51

Frederic 50, Clayton 29

Freedom 54, Little Chute 24

Grantsburg 63, Turtle Lake 48

Green Bay Southwest 65, Sheboygan North 55

Hortonville 73, Oshkosh North 27

Independence def. Pepin/Alma, forfeit

Janesville Craig 65, Madison West 24

Jefferson 52, East Troy 43

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 52, The Prairie School 27

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 69, Campbellsport 55

Kewaunee 62, Southern Door 44

Kickapoo 55, North Crawford 24

Kimberly 55, Appleton East 48

Lodi 58, Lake Mills 49

Luck 33, Northwood 30

Luck 49, Birchwood 19

Marshall 62, Wisconsin Heights 46

Melrose-Mindoro 50, Lincoln 27

Merrill 54, D.C. Everest 47

Middleton 38, Sun Prairie 32

Milwaukee Madison 52, Milwaukee South 49

Mineral Point 56, Darlington 51

Monroe 81, Stoughton 61

New London 75, Shawano 48

Nicolet 51, Grafton 43

Oconto Falls 62, Luxemburg-Casco 46

Oshkosh West 49, Fond du Lac 40

Pacelli 65, Almond-Bancroft 64

Peshtigo 56, Oconto 44

Plymouth 55, Winneconne 49

Prescott 62, New Richmond 51

Racine Lutheran 68, Martin Luther 64

Rib Lake 44, Abbotsford 42

Rio 49, Horicon 42

Roncalli 51, Chilton 30

Sheboygan Falls 46, Kiel 26

Shoreland Lutheran 57, Saint Thomas More 48

Stratford 41, Assumption 23

Three Lakes 69, Florence 24

Two Rivers 38, Brillion 32

Union Grove 56, Westosha Central 45

Unity 66, Prairie Farm 57

Verona Area 57, Beloit Memorial 33

Waterford 59, Burlington 32

Watertown 52, Milton 28

Watertown Luther Prep 55, Columbus 37

Wauzeka-Steuben 61, La Farge 52

Webster 64, Winter 37

West De Pere 68, Green Bay East 23

Westby 54, Holmen 51

Wrightstown 92, Clintonville 59

 