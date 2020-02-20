Scores and highlights from Thursday, Feb. 20

BOYS HOCKEY
Division 1 - Quarterfinal
Bay Port hockey players celebrate after defeating De Pere 4-3 in the WIAA Regionals on Thursday night at Cornerstone Ice Arena.
Bay Port 4, De Pere/West De Pere 3
Beaver Dam 6, Fond du Lac 3
Chippewa Falls 3, Eau Claire North 1
Edgewood 2, Reedsburg 1
Hudson 5, Stevens Point 2
Neenah/Menasha/Hortonville 3, Ashwaubenon 2
Notre Dame 10, Sheboygan South 0
Onalaska 5, Eau Claire Memorial 4
Sauk Prairie 5, Madison West 1
Sun Prairie 8, Tomah/Sparta 1
Wausau West 6, D.C. Everest 1
Division 2 - Quarterfinal
Amery 15, Frederic 0
Baldwin-Wood/St. Croix Central 9, Altoona 0
Menomonie 7, West Salem/Bangor 2
Mosinee 8, Antigo 2
Northern Pines 14, Tomahawk 0
Oregon 6, McFarland 3
Rhinelander/Three Lakes 3, Lakeland 1
Somerset 6, Black River Falls 0
Superior 8, Medford 0
Waunakee 9, Cedarburg 2
Waupaca 5, Marshfield 1
Waupun 10, Stoughton 0
GIRLS HOCKEY
Regionals - First Round
Arrowhead 6, Brookfield Central 1
Cap City Cougars 9, Badger Lightning 0
Fond du Lac 6, Beaver Dam 0
Hayward/Ashland 2, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1, OT
Hudson 4, Western Wisconsin 1
Icebergs 2, Onalaska 1
Northern Pines 2, Marshfield 1
River Falls 3, Superior/Northwestern 1
St. Croix Valley Fusion 3, Superior 1
Stoughton 2, Onalaska 1
Sun Prairie 9, Baraboo 0
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bangor 69, New Lisbon 52
Beloit Memorial 74, Janesville Parker 66
Bloomer 56, Ladysmith 54
Brodhead 54, Turner 51
Cashton 87, Wonewoc-Center 61
Cedar Grove-Belgium 80, Mishicot 54
Chippewa Falls 59, Medford Area 51
Coleman 60, Gillett 34
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 59, Arcadia 40
Hudson 61, Menomonie 59
Laconia 66, St. Marys Springs 60
Lake Country Lutheran 87, Brookfield Academy 67
Luther 63, Westby 59
Mayville 65, Omro 60
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 64, Milwaukee South 56
Onalaska 60, Westosha Central 54
Oneida Nation 76, Saint Thomas Aquinas 55
Oostburg 72, Manitowoc Lutheran 52
Ozaukee 58, Howards Grove 55
Peshtigo 73, Gibraltar 57
Potosi 82, Shullsburg 42
River Falls 71, Eau Claire Memorial 70
Southern Door 70, Sturgeon Bay 53
Superior 72, Ashland 70
Wausaukee 65, Niagara 47
Young Coggs Prep 62, Stockbridge 59
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aquinas 81, Tomah 8
Badger 49, Wilmot Union 31
Beaver Dam 90, Reedsburg Area 42
Clear Lake 46, St. Croix Falls 39
Colfax 82, Spring Valley 30
Crandon 74, Elcho 32
Cuba City 51, Riverdale 27
De Pere 0, Ashwaubenon 0
Denmark 59, Marinette 38
Durand 76, Elmwood/Plum City 40
Edgewood 65, Fort Atkinson 27
Eleva-Strum 48, Whitehall 33
Elkhorn Area 45, Delavan-Darien 36
Fox Valley Lutheran 63, Waupaca 51
Frederic 50, Clayton 29
Freedom 54, Little Chute 24
Grantsburg 63, Turtle Lake 48
Green Bay Southwest 65, Sheboygan North 55
Hortonville 73, Oshkosh North 27
Independence def. Pepin/Alma, forfeit
Janesville Craig 65, Madison West 24
Jefferson 52, East Troy 43
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 52, The Prairie School 27
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 69, Campbellsport 55
Kewaunee 62, Southern Door 44
Kickapoo 55, North Crawford 24
Kimberly 55, Appleton East 48
Lodi 58, Lake Mills 49
Luck 33, Northwood 30
Luck 49, Birchwood 19
Marshall 62, Wisconsin Heights 46
Melrose-Mindoro 50, Lincoln 27
Merrill 54, D.C. Everest 47
Middleton 38, Sun Prairie 32
Milwaukee Madison 52, Milwaukee South 49
Mineral Point 56, Darlington 51
Monroe 81, Stoughton 61
New London 75, Shawano 48
Nicolet 51, Grafton 43
Oconto Falls 62, Luxemburg-Casco 46
Oshkosh West 49, Fond du Lac 40
Pacelli 65, Almond-Bancroft 64
Peshtigo 56, Oconto 44
Plymouth 55, Winneconne 49
Prescott 62, New Richmond 51
Racine Lutheran 68, Martin Luther 64
Rib Lake 44, Abbotsford 42
Rio 49, Horicon 42
Roncalli 51, Chilton 30
Sheboygan Falls 46, Kiel 26
Shoreland Lutheran 57, Saint Thomas More 48
Stratford 41, Assumption 23
Three Lakes 69, Florence 24
Two Rivers 38, Brillion 32
Union Grove 56, Westosha Central 45
Unity 66, Prairie Farm 57
Verona Area 57, Beloit Memorial 33
Waterford 59, Burlington 32
Watertown 52, Milton 28
Watertown Luther Prep 55, Columbus 37
Wauzeka-Steuben 61, La Farge 52
Webster 64, Winter 37
West De Pere 68, Green Bay East 23
Westby 54, Holmen 51
Wrightstown 92, Clintonville 59