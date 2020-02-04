Scores and highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 4

The no. 3 ranked team in division 3 according to Wissports.net, the Kewaunee Storm suffered its first loss of the season to the Valders Vikings, 50-43.
Valders guard Emma Wagner celebrates after scoring a basket in the Vikings 50-43 win on Tuesday against Kewaunee.
The Vikings led 25-15 at the half but Kewaunee went on a 13-0 run in the second half to tie the game at 30-30.
Valders junior guard Kendra Hickmann broke the tie with a corner three and then the Vikings held on for the seven-point win.
Valders (15-2) will host Brillion (8-9) on Thursday. Kewaunee (15-1) will travel to Gibraltar (8-7) on Thursday. For highlights of the Kewaunee-Valders game click on the video.
Scores and highlights from Tuesday night's prep sports. Scores are listed in alphabetical order by winner.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Almond-Bancroft 64, Weyauwega-Fremont 38
Baldwin-Woodville 78, Amery 39
Bay Port 58, Sheboygan North 51
Big Foot 69, McFarland 67
Birchwood 70, Solon Springs 56
Brookfield Central 71, Wauwatosa West 50
Brookfield East 62, Marquette University 43
Cambria-Friesland 69, Princeton/Green Lake 50
Campbellsport 51, Berlin 36
Cashton 88, Wonewoc-Center 58
Cedar Grove-Belgium 68, Lomira 38
Chilton 53, Kiel 49
Cochrane-Fountain City 54, Gilmanton 48
Colfax 65, Glenwood City 45
Darlington 67, Boscobel 22
De Pere 77, Pulaski 37
Dominican 78, Shoreland Lutheran 42
Edgerton 67, Jefferson 45
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 59, Saint Lawrence Seminary 21
Elkhorn Area 63, Monona Grove 51
Fall Creek 51, McDonell Central 50
Fennimore 96, Riverdale 26
Florence 100, Niagara 31
Fort Atkinson 50, Delavan-Darien 49
Green Bay West 56, Manawa 46
Horicon 46, Central Wisconsin Christian 42
Janesville Craig 78, Mount Horeb 73, 3OT
Kaukauna 79, Fond du Lac 59
Kenosha Indian Trail 65, Racine Horlick 56
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 93, Winneconne 57
Kewaunee 89, Mishicot 44
Kickapoo 72, La Farge 40
Kimberly 86, Oshkosh North 50
La Crosse Central 75, Aquinas 34
Lake Holcombe 91, Winter 47
Lake Mills 57, Lodi 43
Laona-Wabeno 66, Wausaukee 61
Living Word Lutheran 74, Kenosha Christian Life 36
Lourdes Academy 94, Dodgeland 63
Luther 52, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 42
Madison West 95, Beloit Memorial 75
Marshall 54, Wisconsin Heights 52
Marshfield 65, Eau Claire North 63
Medford Area 57, Wausau West 43
Merrill 90, Wausau East 45
Milw. Bay View 90, Milwaukee Vincent 67
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 67, Milwaukee Morse-Marshall/Juneau/Lang/Carmen NW 30
Milwaukee Collegiate Academy 56, Salam School 52
Milwaukee Lutheran 95, Shorewood 87
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 90, Milwaukee Arts 58
Mountain Top Academy 105, Kenosha Reuther 73
Neenah 74, Appleton East 50
New Auburn 55, Bruce 43
New Berlin Eisenhower 59, South Milwaukee 53
New London 64, Seymour 60
Newman Catholic 63, Assumption 44
Nicolet 84, Port Washington 42
Oconomowoc 66, Mukwonago 50
Palmyra-Eagle 84, Madison Country Day 27
Pewaukee 58, Wisconsin Lutheran 0
Pittsville 76, Bowler 42
Plymouth 84, Ripon 72
Racine Case 86, Waukesha West 74
Racine Lutheran 53, Catholic Central 49
Racine Park 48, Oak Creek 43
Randolph 52, Pardeeville 44
Rib Lake 70, Phillips 53
Rio 85, Montello 64
Saint Croix Central 76, Ellsworth 67
Seneca 60, De Soto 33
Shawano 96, Menasha 80
Sheboygan Falls 76, Two Rivers 45
Sheboygan South 69, Manitowoc Lincoln 66
Shiocton 89, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 40
Somerset 67, Osceola 44
Spring Valley 61, Durand 52
Stratford 63, Marathon 49
Tomah 54, Sparta 44
Unity 53, Frederic 31
Valders 64, Brillion 57
Valley Christian 60, Oakfield 41
Verona Area 53, Sauk Prairie 53, OT
Viroqua 53, Arcadia 40
Waterloo 49, Belleville 46
Waukesha South 63, Catholic Memorial 50
Waupun 45, Kewaskum 34
Wauzeka-Steuben 86, Ithaca 38
West Bend East 63, Slinger 45
Westby 57, Adams-Friendship 53
Whitefish Bay 71, Cedarburg 60
Whitehall 58, Pepin/Alma 50
Wild Rose 76, Marion 47
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 69, Rhinelander 65
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Adams-Friendship 49, Mauston 15
Appleton North 69, Oshkosh North 31
Badger 57, Union Grove 34
Beaver Dam 66, Mount Horeb 31
Beloit Memorial 44, Janesville Parker 43
Black Hawk 88, Pecatonica 17
Bloomer 44, Cameron 41
Bowler 56, Port Edwards 44
Butternut 48, Tomahawk 33
Cedar Grove-Belgium 53, Reedsville 50
Clintonville 77, Luxemburg-Casco 64
Columbus 51, Laconia 48
Crandon 66, Florence 15
Delavan-Darien 70, Wilmot Union 65
Eau Claire Memorial 47, Rice Lake 43
Edgerton 51, Parkview 47
Elk Mound 53, Somerset 48
Elmwood/Plum City 68, Turtle Lake 34
Freedom 56, Fox Valley Lutheran 38
Grantsburg 54, Luck 40
Green Bay Preble 59, Green Bay Southwest 56
Greenfield 80, Cudahy 52
Greenwood 52, Spencer 36
Hamilton 58, West Allis Nathan Hale 35
Homestead 65, Grafton 53
Howards Grove 62, St. Mary Catholic 36
Lake Holcombe 63, Winter 44
Lancaster 63, Viroqua 25
Loyal 51, Colby 49
Martin Luther 64, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 57
Milton 66, Monona Grove 60
Milwaukee DSHA 72, Brookfield East 34
Milwaukee Golda Meir 57, Eau Claire North 14
Milwaukee King 84, Milwaukee Vincent 43
Milwaukee South 56, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 51
Mishicot 71, Hilbert 36
Mosinee 58, Amherst 43
Mountain Top Academy 42, Kenosha Reuther 21
Necedah 53, Brookwood 34
Neenah 67, Stevens Point 48
Neillsville 43, Assumption 30
New Berlin Eisenhower 59, South Milwaukee 53
New Berlin West 50, Greendale 37
New London 79, Menasha 75, OT
Northwestern 44, Ladysmith 34
Oak Creek 71, Racine Park 26
Oconto Falls 50, Little Chute 48
Oostburg 68, Sheboygan Area Luth. 32
Oregon 60, Stoughton 51
Pewaukee 63, Wisconsin Lutheran 25
Pius XI Catholic 90, West Allis Central 40
Prairie du Chien 55, Decorah, Iowa 39
Pulaski 44, De Pere 40
Racine Case 59, Kenosha Bradford 48
Racine Lutheran 71, Catholic Central 32
Random Lake 57, Sheboygan Christian 40
Reedsburg Area 66, Baraboo 25
River Falls 60, Hudson 44
Royall 56, Wonewoc-Center 31
Saint Thomas More 61, The Prairie School 21
Sauk Prairie 59, Portage 21
Seymour 48, Shawano 38
Sheboygan South 69, Manitowoc Lincoln 47
Shiocton 51, Green Bay East 14
Southern Door 54, Sevastopol 40
Three Lakes 57, Elcho 51
Unity 76, Frederic 34
Valders 50, Kewaunee 43
Watertown 53, Fort Atkinson 16
Waukesha South 63, Catholic Memorial 50
Waupaca 72, Denmark 70
West De Pere 87, Xavier 55
Whitnall 64, Brown Deer 48
Wild Rose 59, Marion 14
Williams Bay 47, Kenosha Christian Life 26
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 52, Northland Pines 23
Wrightstown 92, Marinette 18