Scores and highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 4

The no. 3 ranked team in division 3 according to Wissports.net, the Kewaunee Storm suffered its first loss of the season to the Valders Vikings, 50-43.

Valders guard Emma Wagner celebrates after scoring a basket in the Vikings 50-43 win on Tuesday against Kewaunee.

The Vikings led 25-15 at the half but Kewaunee went on a 13-0 run in the second half to tie the game at 30-30.

Valders junior guard Kendra Hickmann broke the tie with a corner three and then the Vikings held on for the seven-point win.

Valders (15-2) will host Brillion (8-9) on Thursday. Kewaunee (15-1) will travel to Gibraltar (8-7) on Thursday. For highlights of the Kewaunee-Valders game click on the video.

Scores and highlights from Tuesday night's prep sports. Scores are listed in alphabetical order by winner.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Almond-Bancroft 64, Weyauwega-Fremont 38

Baldwin-Woodville 78, Amery 39

Bay Port 58, Sheboygan North 51

Big Foot 69, McFarland 67

Birchwood 70, Solon Springs 56

Brookfield Central 71, Wauwatosa West 50

Brookfield East 62, Marquette University 43

Cambria-Friesland 69, Princeton/Green Lake 50

Campbellsport 51, Berlin 36

Cashton 88, Wonewoc-Center 58

Cedar Grove-Belgium 68, Lomira 38

Chilton 53, Kiel 49

Cochrane-Fountain City 54, Gilmanton 48

Colfax 65, Glenwood City 45

Darlington 67, Boscobel 22

De Pere 77, Pulaski 37

Dominican 78, Shoreland Lutheran 42

Edgerton 67, Jefferson 45

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 59, Saint Lawrence Seminary 21

Elkhorn Area 63, Monona Grove 51

Fall Creek 51, McDonell Central 50

Fennimore 96, Riverdale 26

Florence 100, Niagara 31

Fort Atkinson 50, Delavan-Darien 49

Green Bay West 56, Manawa 46

Horicon 46, Central Wisconsin Christian 42

Janesville Craig 78, Mount Horeb 73, 3OT

Kaukauna 79, Fond du Lac 59

Kenosha Indian Trail 65, Racine Horlick 56

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 93, Winneconne 57

Kewaunee 89, Mishicot 44

Kickapoo 72, La Farge 40

Kimberly 86, Oshkosh North 50

La Crosse Central 75, Aquinas 34

Lake Holcombe 91, Winter 47

Lake Mills 57, Lodi 43

Laona-Wabeno 66, Wausaukee 61

Living Word Lutheran 74, Kenosha Christian Life 36

Lourdes Academy 94, Dodgeland 63

Luther 52, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 42

Madison West 95, Beloit Memorial 75

Marshall 54, Wisconsin Heights 52

Marshfield 65, Eau Claire North 63

Medford Area 57, Wausau West 43

Merrill 90, Wausau East 45

Milw. Bay View 90, Milwaukee Vincent 67

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 67, Milwaukee Morse-Marshall/Juneau/Lang/Carmen NW 30

Milwaukee Collegiate Academy 56, Salam School 52

Milwaukee Lutheran 95, Shorewood 87

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 90, Milwaukee Arts 58

Mountain Top Academy 105, Kenosha Reuther 73

Neenah 74, Appleton East 50

New Auburn 55, Bruce 43

New Berlin Eisenhower 59, South Milwaukee 53

New London 64, Seymour 60

Newman Catholic 63, Assumption 44

Nicolet 84, Port Washington 42

Oconomowoc 66, Mukwonago 50

Palmyra-Eagle 84, Madison Country Day 27

Pewaukee 58, Wisconsin Lutheran 0

Pittsville 76, Bowler 42

Plymouth 84, Ripon 72

Racine Case 86, Waukesha West 74

Racine Lutheran 53, Catholic Central 49

Racine Park 48, Oak Creek 43

Randolph 52, Pardeeville 44

Rib Lake 70, Phillips 53

Rio 85, Montello 64

Saint Croix Central 76, Ellsworth 67

Seneca 60, De Soto 33

Shawano 96, Menasha 80

Sheboygan Falls 76, Two Rivers 45

Sheboygan South 69, Manitowoc Lincoln 66

Shiocton 89, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 40

Somerset 67, Osceola 44

Spring Valley 61, Durand 52

Stratford 63, Marathon 49

Tomah 54, Sparta 44

Unity 53, Frederic 31

Valders 64, Brillion 57

Valley Christian 60, Oakfield 41

Verona Area 53, Sauk Prairie 53, OT

Viroqua 53, Arcadia 40

Waterloo 49, Belleville 46

Waukesha South 63, Catholic Memorial 50

Waupun 45, Kewaskum 34

Wauzeka-Steuben 86, Ithaca 38

West Bend East 63, Slinger 45

Westby 57, Adams-Friendship 53

Whitefish Bay 71, Cedarburg 60

Whitehall 58, Pepin/Alma 50

Wild Rose 76, Marion 47

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 69, Rhinelander 65

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Adams-Friendship 49, Mauston 15

Appleton North 69, Oshkosh North 31

Badger 57, Union Grove 34

Beaver Dam 66, Mount Horeb 31

Beloit Memorial 44, Janesville Parker 43

Black Hawk 88, Pecatonica 17

Bloomer 44, Cameron 41

Bowler 56, Port Edwards 44

Butternut 48, Tomahawk 33

Cedar Grove-Belgium 53, Reedsville 50

Clintonville 77, Luxemburg-Casco 64

Columbus 51, Laconia 48

Crandon 66, Florence 15

Delavan-Darien 70, Wilmot Union 65

Eau Claire Memorial 47, Rice Lake 43

Edgerton 51, Parkview 47

Elk Mound 53, Somerset 48

Elmwood/Plum City 68, Turtle Lake 34

Freedom 56, Fox Valley Lutheran 38

Grantsburg 54, Luck 40

Green Bay Preble 59, Green Bay Southwest 56

Greenfield 80, Cudahy 52

Greenwood 52, Spencer 36

Hamilton 58, West Allis Nathan Hale 35

Homestead 65, Grafton 53

Howards Grove 62, St. Mary Catholic 36

Lake Holcombe 63, Winter 44

Lancaster 63, Viroqua 25

Loyal 51, Colby 49

Martin Luther 64, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 57

Milton 66, Monona Grove 60

Milwaukee DSHA 72, Brookfield East 34

Milwaukee Golda Meir 57, Eau Claire North 14

Milwaukee King 84, Milwaukee Vincent 43

Milwaukee South 56, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 51

Mishicot 71, Hilbert 36

Mosinee 58, Amherst 43

Mountain Top Academy 42, Kenosha Reuther 21

Necedah 53, Brookwood 34

Neenah 67, Stevens Point 48

Neillsville 43, Assumption 30

New Berlin Eisenhower 59, South Milwaukee 53

New Berlin West 50, Greendale 37

New London 79, Menasha 75, OT

Northwestern 44, Ladysmith 34

Oak Creek 71, Racine Park 26

Oconto Falls 50, Little Chute 48

Oostburg 68, Sheboygan Area Luth. 32

Oregon 60, Stoughton 51

Pewaukee 63, Wisconsin Lutheran 25

Pius XI Catholic 90, West Allis Central 40

Prairie du Chien 55, Decorah, Iowa 39

Pulaski 44, De Pere 40

Racine Case 59, Kenosha Bradford 48

Racine Lutheran 71, Catholic Central 32

Random Lake 57, Sheboygan Christian 40

Reedsburg Area 66, Baraboo 25

River Falls 60, Hudson 44

Royall 56, Wonewoc-Center 31

Saint Thomas More 61, The Prairie School 21

Sauk Prairie 59, Portage 21

Seymour 48, Shawano 38

Sheboygan South 69, Manitowoc Lincoln 47

Shiocton 51, Green Bay East 14

Southern Door 54, Sevastopol 40

Three Lakes 57, Elcho 51

Unity 76, Frederic 34

Valders 50, Kewaunee 43

Watertown 53, Fort Atkinson 16

Waukesha South 63, Catholic Memorial 50

Waupaca 72, Denmark 70

West De Pere 87, Xavier 55

Whitnall 64, Brown Deer 48

Wild Rose 59, Marion 14

Williams Bay 47, Kenosha Christian Life 26

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 52, Northland Pines 23

Wrightstown 92, Marinette 18

