Saumico's Quinn Finley making NHL dreams a reality

15-year-old Quinn Finley has been skating for 12 years and playing organized hockey for a decade.

As Finley was drafted 1st overall in the USHL Draft by the Madison Captiols, he is well on his way to making his dreams a reality.

"Make it to the NHL and play at the highest level," Finley stating his dream boldly.

The Madison Capitols could be the next step this fall, or he could continue on with the Junior Gamblers for now, whichever he decides is best for him on his path to the NHL.

Finley is currently practicing, pandemic style, with a couple nets in his garage, soaking up some time at home before things ramp back up.