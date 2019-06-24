Sandy Cohen III to play for Cavs in NBA Summer League

Seymour High School and UWGB alumni Sandy Cohen III has accepted an invite to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Summer League.

Cohen tweeted on Monday, “I’m blessed and thankful for everyone that helped me grow along the way. I’m also happy to announce that I have been picked up by the @Cavs for NBA summer league.”

Cohen’s first game with the Cavs will be on Friday, July 5 at 4 PM against the Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA TV.

Cohen, a 6-foot-6 guard, transferred to Green Bay from Marquette and finished his final two seasons of college eligibility with the Phoenix.

He was the only player in NCAA men’s basketball in every major statistical category (points, assists, rebounds, steals and blocks) during the 2018-19 season.

I’m blessed and thankful for everyone that helped me grow along the way. I’m also happy to announce that I have been picked up by the @cavs for NBA summer league #GroundZero — Sandy Cohen ▲ (@Chiefcohen) June 24, 2019

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE

Friday, July 5

Cleveland vs. Minnesota (NBA TV) 4 PM

Sunday, July 7

Cleveland vs. Chicago (ESPN) 6:30 PM

Monday, July 8

Boston vs. Cleveland (NBA TV) 6:30 PM

Wednesday, July 10

New Orleans vs. Cleveland (ESPN2) 6:30 PM

