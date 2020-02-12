SNC MBB clinches share of conference title

The St. Norbert men do it again. The Green Knights beat Beloit College Wednesday night 66-43 to clinch at least a share of the Midwest Conference Championship for the 9th time in the last 11 seasons.

St. Norbert (19-3, 14-1 MWC), ranked No. 23 in the D3hoops.com Top 25, never trailed the Buccaneers. Beloit’s 43 points were a season low for the Green Knights.

Jared Murphy led St. Norbert with 18 points off the bench, The Green Knights can clinch the MWC title outright with a win Saturday at Grinnell.

