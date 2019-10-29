Roster moves, but no trades for Packers

The Packers don’t make a deal before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday afternoon, but they do make some roster moves. The team signs CB/KR Tremon Smith to the active roster from the practice squad, and releases WR/KR Darrius Shepherd, and TE Evan Bayliss. Both of those players are eligible to be signed to the practice squad if they clear waivers.

As for Smith, the Packers claimed him off waivers prior to their week 3 game against the Broncos. He appeared in 3 games, recording what is still the longest kick return of the season (25 yards), but was released after the Dallas game. He was re-signed to the practice squad 2 days later. The Packers have produced very little in the return game thus far this season, and oppoments have been taking advantage of that with short kickoffs to force returns. Smith ranked 4th in the NFL in 2018 while returning kicks for Kansas City.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst did not pull the trigger on a deal before the trade deadline, and will likely look to injured players returning as a roster boost. That group includes WR Davante Adams, S Ibraheim Campbell, and possibly rookie TE Jace Sternberger. The latter two have been practicing for two weeks now, and could take the open roster spot created with the release of Bayliss. Campbell has been on the PUP list all season, and Sternberger is on IR-Designated To Return.

Another factor for Gutey may have been what appears to be remarkable chemistry in the locker room. That is something that is hard to quantify, but impossible to deny on the 7-1 Packers. “It's fun. We're having a lot of fun. It's a good locker room”, Aaron Rodgers said Sunday night after the Packers win in Kansas City. “Guys really enjoy each other. Winning is a cure-all, but it's fun when you're winning with the right people. I think we're winning, doing it the right way and really enjoying the people we're able to go to work with.”

