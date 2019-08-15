Rodgers will not play vs. Ravens due to back tightness

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not play in preseason game #2 against the Ravens Thursday due to back tightness.

The team made the announcement less than an hour before kickoff, saying it was a precautionary measure.

Rodgers and the offensive starters were expected to play one quarter of the game.

Rodgers sat out the Packers' 28-26 win over Houston last week.

DeShone Kizer, Tim Boyle and Manny Wilkins split time at quarterback against Baltimore.

