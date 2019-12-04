Rodgers sees retirement looming, motivated by playoffs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said following Sunday's 31-13 win against the New York Giants that it was a game "We expect to win."

This Sunday the Packers host Washington (3-9), who's tied for the second worst record in the NFC. The only team that's worse? The New York Giants.

With four games remaining, the Packers are currently the no. 3 seed in the NFC behind the New Orleans Saints and the Seattle Seahawks who respectively sit in the no. 1 and no. 2 spots.

Rodgers looks primed to make a postseason appearance for the 18th time in his career. He hasn't only the first since 2016.

Rodgers turned 36 on Dec. 2 and has stated in the past that he thinks he's in the "back nine" of his career. He kept with golf analogies on Wednesday.

"[I'm] seeing the 18th hole coming up. Realizing I can't play forever. The opportunities don't come along all the time," Rodgers said. "I could feel the energy of this team early in April and May. It was different feel and that's what spurned me in the summer to kind of forego some of the traveling I would maybe usually do and make sure I was dialed in once training camp came around because I felt like we could do something special this year."

A win on Sunday by the Packers and Matt LaFleur would break a franchise record for wins by a first-year head coach. LaFleur tied former Packers head coaches Mike Holmgren and Mike Sherman with nine wins in their first season.

A playoff birth would be even bigger for LaFleur. No Packers first year head coach has ever made the playoffs.

