Rodgers sees progress; practice notes

The Packers follow up their longest practice of training camp with their shortest on Thursday, just one hour and 34 minutes. Essentially, it was just a walkthrough in advance of Friday night's Family Night practice inside Lambeau Field.

Earlier in the week, practices were marred by what appeared to be very sloppy play by the offense, slow getting in and out of huddles, and often times the play clock running down. On Thursday, Aaron Rodgers explained some of that was due to coaches changing the script on the field, and different times being used on the play clock. “It’s a work in progress,” Rodgers said.

But progress is being made, just ask the top two playmakers on offense. “It's going to happen right now because it is a new offense, and coming out of the huddle thinking about what you've got a few times,” receiver Davante Adams said when talking about some of the early struggles. “But you can definitely start to see it coming together and guys starting to understand what they have, and think a lot less. You hear something and it's just bam! This is my assignment and just execute it.”

Adams belief in the system is important according to the quarterback. “We need our important guys we really count on to have confidence in the scheme,” Rodgers said Thursday. “And my confidence is growing in the scheme; Jimmy's (Graham) confidence is growing in the scheme. Davante, he kind of wakes up and he's having a great day, so he's having a great camp.”

PRACTICE NOTES

- Matt LaFleur said safety Josh Jones responded well to his removal from practice on Wednesday. Jones took part in all of practice Thursday. LaFleur kicked him out of Wednesday’s practice after the safety threw running back Tra Carson to the ground at the end of a run, igniting a minor scuffle.

- No change in the injury list, and LaFleur said he does not expect Mason Crosby (calf) to participate in Family Night.

- Packers return to Ray Nitschke Field Sunday at 10:15am

